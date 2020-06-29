DuBois City Police
June 26
At 7:03 p.m. police were dispatched to the area of East Park Avenue for a report of a dog hit on the road. Police arrived and met with the owner of the dog that was struck. The owner of the dog was going to monitor the dog to make sure it was okay and if it showed signs of injuries, they would take it to the vet.
At 7:32 p.m. police were dispatched to the 100 block of East Long Avenue for a report of a check the welfare of a person at this location. Police responded to this location and were unable to make contact with the person who resided at this location.
At 9:05 p.m. a police officer was on patrol when he made contact with a 57-year-old DuBois man who was operating a motor vehicle on DuBois Street. While the officer was speaking with the man, it was determined that the man was under the influence of alcohol. The man was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Penn Highland Hospital for blood draw. The man was then released to a sober individual. Charges are pending the results of the lab report.
June 27
At 7:14 p.m. police were dispatched to the 400 block of Spring Avenue for a report of physical disturbance at this location. Police were advised that a man was very intoxicated. When police arrived they made contact with a 53-year-old DuBois man, who appeared to be very intoxicated. Due to the man being violent with the other people inside the residence, he was asked to come outside. Once outside the man started to yell and scream profanities. The man was asked to settle down and stop swearing and yelling several times. The man stopped for a couple seconds and then started again. He was then advised if he didn’t stop yelling and swearing he would be cited for disorderly conduct, which he refused to stop. The man was then arrested for disorderly conduct and transported to Clearfield County Jail where he was placed in on a 48-hour detainer.
At 8:07 p.m. a police officer was flagged down on West Long Avenue, in reference to a man laying on the ground. When the officer arrived on scene, he noticed a man laying on the ground near a tree and shrubs. The officer made contact with the 70-year-old DuBois man who was highly intoxicated. The man was then transported to Penn Highland Hospital by an ambulance for evaluation due to his intoxication stage. The man will be cited for public drunkenness.
At 9:23 p.m. police were advised that someone was setting fireworks off in the area of East Washington Avenue. Police responded to the area and were unable to locate where they were being set off at.
At 9:47 p.m. police were dispatched to the 400 block of Knarr Street for a report of a man setting fireworks off. The caller advised police when he confronted the man, the man threatened him with an object that he had in his hands. Police attempted to make contact with the man, but was unable to make contact with him. Charges are pending
At 11:27 p.m., police were dispatched to the 300 block of East Scribner Avenue for a report of a person knocking on the door at this residence and the caller had no idea who the person was. When police arrived it was determined that it was a delivery person who was at the wrong address.