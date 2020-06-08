Lois J. Sherry, 90, of Kittanning, formerly of Distant, died Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the Heritage Meadows Personal Care Home.
Born April 9, 1930 in Mayport, she was the daughter of the late Harold R. “Peck” and Sarah A. Mowrey Fritz.
She married Fred W. Sherry. He preceded her in death on October 4, 1988.
Mrs. Sherry was a Librarian and teacher’s aid at Hawthorn Elementary School.
She was a member of the New Bethlehem Fireman’s Auxiliary.
Survivors include one son, Robert L. Sherry; two daughters, Deborah (William) McMaster and Cheryl (Lee) Fritz Weston, who was raised by her grandparents, Peck and Sarah Fritz; four grandchildren, Shawn Lee, Ron McMaster, Mandy McMaster and Steven McMaster; eight great-grandchildren; and a brother, Larry (Monty) Fritz.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Barbara (Jack) Hetrick and Ruth (Howard) Kepple.
Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service in New Bethlehem, with the Rev. Samuel Swick officiating.
Interment was in the Alcola Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in the name of Lois J. Sherry to the Redbank Valley Public Library, 720 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.