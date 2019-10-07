“So all the generations from Abraham to David are fourteen generations; and from David until the carrying away into Babylon are fourteen generations; and from the carrying away into Babylon unto Christ are fourteen generations.” Matthew 1:17 KJV.
That’s right folks, if you look at Matthew Chapter one Verse one it says, “The book of the generation of Jesus Christ, the son of David, the son of Abraham.”
For those of you keeping score at home, that means you’re about to read a genealogy. For a lot of people, reading a list of names and places and dates is a good way for them to fall asleep. It becomes kind of meaningless after a while. I was never one of those people. History has always been one of my favorite subjects. I thrive on learning names, dates and places! Genealogies are a valuable source of learning. They cannot only show you where you came from but can also show you where you’re headed. In this case we are seeing the genealogy of Jesus Christ through his earthly father Joseph. This genealogy serves another purpose also. It reminds the Israelites (and all mankind) how God was with them through their past and delivered them from their previous troubles. This genealogy reminds them of their prosperous times when they walked with God, and reminds them of the disastrous times when they walked away from God. Matthew chapter one verse 17 wraps up in 35 words the history of Israel from Abraham all the way to Jesus Christ. If you study the people that are mentioned in this list, you’ll see the good, the bad and the ugly of mankind. This history clearly shows what happens when we walk with God and what happens when we walk away from God. It was true then and it’s true now.
The Bible tells us: “For the eyes of the Lord run to and fro throughout the whole earth, to shew himself strong in the behalf of them whose heart is perfect toward him. Herein thou hast done foolishly: therefore from henceforth thou shalt have wars.” 2 Chronicles 16:9 KJV.
(That verse has to do with King Asa that is mentioned in Matthew genealogy in Chapter 1 Verse 8. If you studied his life you would learn a lot about what to do and what not to do when you’re following God.)
If God is constantly moving back and forth over the whole Earth, why do we stand still? Don’t beat yourself up too much, we Christians do get it right sometimes. Even a broken clock is right twice a day! We start to worship God and follow him and we can get stuck in a rut. We’re still trying to worship and follow God but we’re comfortable in our rut and God moved in a mighty way in this spot in the past so we’re just waiting for God’s gaze and power to swing back this way again.
When God moves, I want to move. When God stops I stop. Why is it that when God ziggs we zag? I know what you’re going to say. You’re going to say but pastor, why is it that when God wants us to do something different, there is a big fat butt that gets in the way? Anyway, you’re going to say, but pastor my mama zagged. She was a zagger. My grandma was a zagger. My great-grandparents we’re both zaggers. In fact if you look on my family tree we have been zagging for 600 years. I don’t care how long you and your family have been zagging, if God starts to zig guess what you need to do! If you don’t know how to zig then look around you and find somebody that’s zigging with God. Be wary because the minute you start to zig some of your old zagg friends might criticize you and maybe even leave you. Just remember what your mama told you when you were in school, “If they were really your friends, they would support you no matter what.” There might be a time when God decides to zag and then you can zag your little heart out but why would you waste all your life zagging and waiting for God to zag again when God is trying to get you to zig with Him.
Stop being a broken clock that’s only right twice a day! The world needs a follower of Christ that follows him 24 hours a day and 7 days a week and not just on Sundays! Matthew Chapter one Chronicles God’s Journey with mankind. His love for us, his mercy towards us and his ongoing quest to bring us closer to Him. This chapter ends with Jesus Christ the Son of God becoming a human and being born of the Virgin Mary to provide us with forgiveness of our sins. This is how much God the Father loves you. “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” John 3:16.