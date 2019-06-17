Predestination is a subject that causes confusion among many Christians. The doctrine of predestination seems to be in conflict with plain scriptures like 1 Tim 2:3,4 where God wants all to be saved. But is it truly a contradiction? Can this be rectified with the doctrine of predestination?
Let’s look at the scriptures that mention predestination. They are Rom 8: 28,30, Eph 1: 5,11. These also are pretty plain. In Jn 6: 44, it is also plain that the Father calls those for His purpose and no one can come to Christ unless the Father draws him. Again these fully establish that the doctrine of predestination is true. It is also true that God wants all men saved. What a conundrum for Christians.
To complicate it even more, predestination is also found in the Old Testament with startling insight. We find in Jer 1: 4,5 that Jeremiah was predestined as God’s prophet. It is amazing to note that even before Jeremiah was conceived, God knew him. That is also true of each of us.
In psychology, it’s called cognitive dissonance. Defined as when one holds two contradictory beliefs as both being true. It causes confusion and angst in the mind of the person holding the two opposing beliefs. Hence we find, on this particular subject, discord within the different denominations when it comes to predestination.
I could take the easy way out and say that God WANTS everyone to be saved but because of free will some, hopefully not many, could refuse His saving Grace. But for me that would be a lie by omission because both of these doctrines ARE true and there IS no contradiction. Would you like to know how?
The Bible talks of the first fruits (James 1: 18) and of Christ being the first of the first fruits. It is a small harvest. It is also an early harvest. These are the predestined ones that, like Jeremiah, are handpicked by God for a particular purpose. These are the dead in Christ and those alive in Christ who, at His second coming, will rule with him for a thousand years here on Earth. This is made clear in 1Thes 4: 16,17. This is the first resurrection as mentioned in Rev 20: 5.
The rest did not live for a thousand years is also found in Rev 20: 5. This is a parenthetical statement added by John in the wrong place. Those familiar with Johanian writings know he adds statements that he forgot to write before and interjects them when he remembers it and so they appear where they are not part of the narrative. That leads us to the question; who are these people who don’t live again for a thousand years after the return of Christ to the Earth?
At the end of the Millennium, the one thousand year reign of Christ and the predestined ones, comes the great harvest. In Lev 23 it is called the last great day. In Revelation it’s called the great white throne judgement. This is the rest of mankinds’ time of salvation (the predestined ones are having their time of salvation now). These are the people who will go before the throne of Judgement where the books will be opened (Rev 20: 11-15). They will have their chance then whether to accept the sacrifice of Jesus Christ or not. He places before them life and death and urges them to choose life.
So now we see the two sides of the conundrum come into view and we see that there is no conundrum. The first resurrection, the first fruits, those who the Father is choosing to work with now for His purpose; to rule with His Son for a thousand years. Then comes the great harvest, the second resurrection, which includes the rest of mankind who were not chosen to be in the first resurrection. This will be a truly great harvest. This is where the part of wanting all mankind to be saved comes in. It will be their chance for salvation. They can either choose eternal life, through acceptance of Christ’s sacrifice on the cross, or they can choose the second death in Gehenna where they will be consumed by fire and be as if they never existed. Rev 20:6, Rev 21: 8 — an eternal punishment.
The first death is a given unto all men once to die but the second death is optional, but that’s a subject for another time. (Heb 9: 27,28)