It is appointed for men to die once and then the resurrection (Heb 9: 27,28).
There is one word here that is worrisome. Can you guess which one? Why wasn’t it enough to just say it is appointed for men to die and then the resurrection? I guess, by now, you’ve figured out that the worrisome word is once. Such a small word yet so profound in its use here. What could possibly make this simple word, as it is used here, so profound?
“Once.” A word not needed according to the traditional Christian world view, yet here it is in this scripture. Why does this, seemingly unnecessary word, trouble me so? Let’s investigate this word together and hopefully find out why it is used here.
In traditional Christianity, we live our lives and upon death, we go to Heaven for all eternity or we go to Hell for all eternity. Therefore, we can only die once. So why is that word, once, there? It is troublesome.
The word, once, in a statement where it’s a given, as we all know, everyone is going to die, would seem to indicate that there might be a chance to die more than once. But how can this be? If our traditions teach us that once is all we get anyway, can you see where the word once is worrisome? It’s like the existence of the first resurrection indicates there has to be at least a second one as well and there is a second resurrection. This word, once, gives me pause to consider maybe there is a second death. Could this be possible? Could it even be Biblical?
Then, by revelation, this would bring our traditions into question. The traditional Christian view tells us we can only die once. Then if there can be found Biblical evidence that we can actually die more than once, wouldn’t this bring our traditional beliefs into question? Now are you getting a glimpse into why this word, once, is so important.
Let’s investigate and see if there is indeed a second death found in the bible. Oh no, Traditional Christianity’s worst fear is realized. There are at least four scriptures. This is indeed troublesome. We have Rev 2:11. We have Rev 20:6. We have Rev 20: 14 and again in Rev 21: 8.
Now, the issue becomes what to believe. Do you stick with the traditions of men or do you embrace the fact that a second death is not only possible but Biblical? By default, your Christian view of one death then Heaven or Hell has to come into serious question. The answer, being nondenominational, is easy for me but not so for members of traditional Christian churches. Do you hold to your traditions and not believe the Bible or do you believe the Bible and re-evaluate your traditions? Now that’s a real conundrum. I would suggest you choose wisely.
In conclusion, we have seen that it is a given that we will all die once but there is a second death for those who choose it over eternal life with God. With a second death being scriptural, the die once and go to Heaven/Hell tradition can’t be true. I think you know which one needs to change. The only question that remains is can you make the change? I hope you see now why that simple word “once” was so unsettling.
May God bless you always in your journey with Him.