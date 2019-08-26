There is a story on the internet that I believe is true. It’s about a father who was divorced by his wife. They had two sons. After the divorce, the father continued to show respect and honor to his ex-wife. He would give her presents and cards on her birthday and Mother’s Day. He would make sure his sons had presents for her as well. He would help her out when she needed it. His friends queried him about it. They would say things like “she’s your ex so why are you doing all these things for her?” And “she’s not your responsibility anymore.” His reply is powerful. He told them that he did it for his sons. He knew his sons would treat their girlfriends and future wives the way he treated their mother.
Do we, as fathers, realize how important we are in the family? Do we really understand that we are a powerful example for our children. I am not only talking on a physical level but also on a spiritual level. The way we are as fathers will determine how our sons will be as husbands and fathers and also the characteristics their daughters will look for in the man they choose to marry.
We, as Christian fathers, need to be good examples for our children. Our example has more far-reaching consequences than we may realize. You see, our children will view our heavenly Father in the same way they see us.
It’s interesting to see the answer Christ gave when asked by the disciples, if He would show them the Father. The conversation is recorded in the book of John, chapter 14 and verses 8-10. Philip said “Lord, show us the Father and that will be enough for us.” Jesus answered: “Don’t you know me, Philip, even after I have been among you such a long time? Anyone who has seen me has seen the Father. How can you say ‘show us the Father?’ Don’t you believe that I am in the Father and that the Father is in me?” From this we see the influence a father has on his children. Even Christ!
This leads me to the most important role that we have as fathers. The example we set as fathers, good or bad, is how our children will view our heavenly Father. Did you catch that? Read it again.
My father was not around much. He literally worked 16-hour days and did so seven days a week. When he was around, he was intolerant and was a harsh disciplinarian. It was impossible to please him no matter how hard I tried. He never once said he was proud of me or even said he loved me. This became how I saw my heavenly Father. I saw Him as distant; I saw Him as a harsh God who struck in anger and as someone I would never please. I just never would be good enough. I have had to struggle with these wrong notions of God all my Christian life. Thankfully, through His grace and mercy, I have been able to come to know Him as He really is. God is love. God is merciful. God is patient. God is near. He is so much more.
As fathers, our actions speak louder than words. We are setting our children up for success or failure as future husbands and fathers. More importantly, our example can lead our children to or away from our heavenly Father.
That’s how important our role is as fathers.