Two Injured in Crash
in Mahoning Twp.
Two people injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash on May 8 at approximately 9 a.m. along Kohlersburg Road, near Shilling Lane, in Mahoning Township.
While traveling east along Kohlersburg Road at a fast speed, police said that Danny C. Smith, 36, of Templeton, drifted off the south side of the roadway into the grass. His 2010 Buick Enclave struck a utility pole, sheering it off its base, before flipping over and coming to a stop on the passenger’s side.
Although wearing seatbelts, Smith and his passenger, a 10-year-old Templeton boy, both reportedly suffered suspected minor injuries in the crash. They were transported to Clarion Hospital for treatment.
Smith was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic, reports state.
Car Strikes Tree
State police were on the scene of a one-vehicle crash on May 5 at approximately 10 a.m. along Dayton Road, just south of Lower Mudlic Road, in Redbank Township.
According to reports, Terry F. Adams, 66, of New Bethlehem, was traveling south along Dayton Road when he lost control of his 2012 Honda Civic. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree along the eastern berm, before sliding down a hill and coming to a stop.
At some point, police said, the vehicle traveled over the end of a guide rail. It is unknown if the damage to the guide rail was reported to PennDOT.
Following the crash, Adams called Ferringer Enterprises to tow the vehicle from the scene.
Adams was wearing a seatbelt, but suffered suspected minor injuries. He was reportedly cited for failing to drive at a safe speed.