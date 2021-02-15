Crash Reported
A Clarion woman escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Feb. 10 at approximately 9:40 p.m. along Route 68, just north of Tank Hill Road, in Bradys Bend Township.
According to police, Erika M. Diamond, 23, was traveling east on Route 68 when she lost control of her 2011 Honda Accord on the ice-and-snow-covered roadway. The vehicle struck a guide rail, before continuing south off the road and striking an embankment. Following the second impact, the vehicle came to a stop on the embankment.
Diamond was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured in the crash.
Police said Diamond was given a warning for driving too fast for road conditions.
East Brady Fire Department and Arizona Towing assisted state police at the scene.
Woman Seriously
Injured in Crash
An Ebensburg woman suffered suspected serious injuries in a one-vehicle crash on Feb. 6 at approximately 9:15 a.m. along Peoples Road, near the boat launch on Launch Road, in Wayne Township.
While traveling west on Peoples Road, police said Emily A. O’Connor, 26, lost control of her 2009 Toyota Yaris. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a ditch, causing it to roll over one time and come to a stop on the driver’s side.
O’Connor was reportedly able to climb out of the vehicle after the crash. She was conscious and breathing, but suffered suspected serious injuries. O’Connor was transported by Citizens Ambulance to the Dayton Volunteer Dire Department in preparation to be flown to Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh for treatment.