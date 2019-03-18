EB Man Charged
with Harassment
A 71-year-old East Brady man was charged with harassment stemming from multiple incidents that occurred between March 3 and 6 along Kittanning Hollow Road in Sugarcreek Township.
Dan Walter Shultz allegedly sent three letters containing “grossly sexual content and language” to a known juvenile girl through the mail.
Charges were filed with the office of District Judge James H. Owen.
Deer Causes
Boggs Twp. Crash
No one was injured in a one-vehicle crash on March 11 at approximately 5:45 a.m. along Route 28/66, just east of Cornman Road, in Boggs Township.
While traveling north on Route 28/66, police said Denise S. Smith, 57, of Greensburg, struck a deer that had run out into the middle of the road, causing disabling damage to her 2015 Ford Transit. The vehicle came to a stop on the right shoulder of the roadway following the impact.
Smith was wearing a seatbelt and not injured in the crash.
