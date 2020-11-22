Theft by Deception Alleged in Oak Ridge
State police are investigating a report of theft by deception that took place on Nov. 17 at approximately 9:20 a.m. along Dutch Street in Redbank Township.
According to reports, an unknown suspect accessed a PayPal account belonging to Kimberly Tibbs, 22, of Oak Ridge, and fraudulently purchased a gift card.
School Bus Crash Reported
Three people, including an East Brady woman, escaped injury in a two-vehicle crash on Nov. 19 at approximately 3:10 p.m. along Boltz Road, just west of Route 268, in East Franklin Township.
While traveling east on Boltz Road on a curve in the roadway, police said Suvan K. Hiner, 59, of East Brady, side-swiped a 2002 Oldsmobile Intrigue, driven by Helen L. Branan, 85, of Cowansville, that was traveling west.
Branan’s vehicle sustained disabling damage as a result of the collision with Hiner’s 2016 I.C. Buss LLC school bus. It was towed from the scene by Bowser’s Towing.
Both drivers and Hiner’s passenger, a 14-year-old Cowansville girl, were not injured in the crash.
Although Hiner and Branan were wearing seatbelts, police said it is unknown whether the teenage girl was wearing one.
Hiner was reportedly cited for failing to drive on the right side of the road.