Traffic Stop Leads to DUI Accusations
A Templeton man was accused of driving under the influence of alcohol following an incident on Dec. 15, 2018 along Route 28/66 in Rayburn Township.
After being pulled over for a traffic violation at approximately 12:30 a.m., the suspect, whose name was not released, was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol.
No further information was provided.
Assault Alleged
at County Jail
An 18-year-old male inmate at the Armstrong County Jail was accused of aggravated assault stemming from an altercation that occurred at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 24 at the Rayburn Township facility.
According to reports, the teenage suspect allegedly threw his cellmate, a 36-year-old man, around by the shirt before throwing feces on him.
Clarion Man Accused of Drug Possession/DUI
A Clarion man was accused of possessing a controlled substance on Jan. 26 at approximately 1:05 p.m. along Route 28 South in North Buffalo Township.
During a routine traffic stop, police said the 20-year-old suspect was found in possession of a small amount of marijuana and taken into custody for driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
Police Investigate
Retail Theft
State police are investigating a report of retail theft that took place on Jan. 26 at approximately 10:15 p.m. at Hilltop Plaza in East Franklin Township.
Four male suspects allegedly stole an unknown number of Shark and Dyson vacuums, routers and other miscellaneous items totaling thousands of dollars from Walmart.
Police said that the suspects appeared to be part of an organized unit that used cell phones and a “spotter” throughout the store to avoid detection. They then reportedly left the scene in a large silver SUV.
It is unknown whether the crime was part of a bigger operation, reports state.
Man Faces DUI Charges Following Crash
A 23-year-old Clarion man is facing charges of driving under the influence of alcohol following a crash on Jan. 26 at approximately 2:20 a.m. in Tarentum Borough.
During an investigation at the crash scene along Route 28 South, the suspect was allegedly found to be intoxicated, and in possession of a small amount of suspected marijuana. He was taken into custody and transported to Armstrong County Memorial Hospital.
Charges are pending lab results.
