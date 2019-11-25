Illegal Firearm
Purchase Attempted
An unidentified suspect reportedly attempted an illegal firearm purchase on Nov. 23 at approximately 1:15 p.m. along Route 28/66 in Mahoning Township.
According to police, the suspect attempted to purchase two handguns when he was prohibited from doing so. The purchase was denied.
Prosecution was also declined.
Dayton Man Injured
A Dayton man was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Nov. 20 at approximately 3:45 p.m. along SR 1018.
While traveling east toward Dayton, Howard R. Huffman, 64, of Dayton, reportedly crossed into the oncoming lane and collided head on with with a 2010 Dodge RAM 2500 pickup driven by Travis M. Bell, 30, of Kittanning. Following the impact, Huffman’s 2002 Dodge Intrepid came to a stop in the eastbound lane facing west. Bell’s vehicle came to a stop facing south in the westbound lane.
Both vehicles sustained heavy front end damage as a result of the crash, and Bell’s truck flipped on its side, police said.
Huffman was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered possible minor injuries. He was transported to Armstrong County Memorial Hospital for treatment. Bell was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.