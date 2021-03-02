Distant Man
Injured in Crash
A Distant man was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Feb. 27 at approximately 10:15 a.m. along Route 28, just north of Red Shop Lane, in Mahoning Township.
According to police, the crash occurred when Donald R. Allen, 52, of Distant, failed to yield to oncoming traffic while attempting to pull out of the Dollar General parking lot. As a result, Allen’s 2008 Hyundai Elantra was struck by a southbound 2009 Ford Focus driven by Caleb J. Meyer, 19, of Jeannette.
Following the impact, reports state, Meyer’s vehicle continued south and pulled off on the shoulder of the roadway. Allen’s vehicle rolled backwards toward the store and came to a stop.
Allen reportedly suffered suspected minor injuries in the crash, but Meyer was not injured. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.
Distant Area Volunteer Fire Department assisted state police at the scene.
Car Strikes Deer
No one was injured in a one-vehicle crash on Feb. 25 along East Brady Road, just north of Cedar Drive, in East Franklin Township.
While traveling north on East Brady Road at approximately 8:15 p.m., Julie L. Raybuck, 56, of Sligo, reportedly struck a deer with her 2017 Ford Expedition, causing disabling damage to the vehicle.
Raybuck and her passenger, Dustin C. Sams, 35, of Sligo, were wearing seatbelts and escaped injury in the crash.
East Brady Man
Accused of DUI
Jay Stenzel, 46, of East Brady, was accused of driving under the influence of alcohol stemming from an incident on Feb. 27 at approximately 4:45 p.m. in East Franklin Township.
After being dispatched for a report of an erratic driver, police said they located and pulled over the vehicle along Pence Road/Route 268. Prior to the stop, a witness reportedly observed the female driver, whose name was not released, and her passenger, Stenzel, switch seats.
Stenzel allegedly showed signs of impairment while speaking with troopers, and he was arrested for DUI. The driver was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance and was also arrested.
No One Injured
A New Bethlehem man was not injured in a one-vehicle crash on Feb. 24 at approximately 2:30 p.m. along Route 28/66, just south of Deanville Road, in Mahoning Township.
According to reports, Kevin M. Dudek, 62, was traveling too fast for conditions along Route 28/66 South when he lost control of his 2003 Hyundai Santa Fe on a curve in the roadway. The vehicle struck a concrete barrier on the bridge, before spinning and colliding with the bridge. Following the second impact, the vehicle drifted forward and came to a stop.
Dudek was wearing a seatbelt and escaped injury in the crash. He was reportedly cited for failing to drive at a safe speed.
PennDOT, Clarion EMS and Distant Area Volunteer Fire Department assisted police.