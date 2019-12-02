Chicora Couple

Face Charges

Two Chicora residents are facing charges following an incident that occurred on Nov. 3 at approximately 5:30 p.m. at a home along Kaylor Frogtown Road in Bradys Bend Township.

While investigating a report of an incident at the home on Nov. 4, police said it was determined that a domestic altercation between a 74-year-old man and a 73-year-old woman, whose names were not released, had taken place the night before.

Both occupants were charged with harassment.

Altercation Leads to Harassment Charges

A 77-year-old Fairmount City man was charged with harassment stemming from an altercation on Oct. 29 at approximately 4:20 p.m. in Mahoning Township.

During an argument at a home along SR 1025, William Switzer allegedly exposed Robb Griffin, 49, of New Bethlehem, to physical contact.

Handprints and cuts were observed on Griffin’s arm, police said.

Recommended for you

Tags