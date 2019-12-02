Chicora Couple
Face Charges
Two Chicora residents are facing charges following an incident that occurred on Nov. 3 at approximately 5:30 p.m. at a home along Kaylor Frogtown Road in Bradys Bend Township.
While investigating a report of an incident at the home on Nov. 4, police said it was determined that a domestic altercation between a 74-year-old man and a 73-year-old woman, whose names were not released, had taken place the night before.
Both occupants were charged with harassment.
Altercation Leads to Harassment Charges
A 77-year-old Fairmount City man was charged with harassment stemming from an altercation on Oct. 29 at approximately 4:20 p.m. in Mahoning Township.
During an argument at a home along SR 1025, William Switzer allegedly exposed Robb Griffin, 49, of New Bethlehem, to physical contact.
Handprints and cuts were observed on Griffin’s arm, police said.