Two Accused of
Harassment
Two Templeton residents were accused of harassment stemming from an incident at 4:30 p.m. on June 4 along SR 1031 in Templeton.
During an altercation, Danny Lee McIntyre, 39, allegedly grabbed and pushed a 15-year-old boy.
In turn, the boy reportedly pushed McIntyre.
Crash Leads to DUI
Accusations
A 31-year-old Rimersburg man was accused of driving under the influence of a controlled substance following a one-vehicle crash on June 5 along Route 268, just south of Fosters Mills Road, in Sugarcreek Township.
While traveling south on Route 268 at approximately 3:55 p.m., Clint N. Lineman reportedly lost control of his Pontiac G6 on a curve in the roadway. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole along the western berm, before traveling a short distance and rolling over.
According to police, Lineman was arrested for DUI at the scene and submitted a blood test.
He was placed in the Armstrong County Jail on a probation detainer. Charges are pending lab results.
The southbound lane of Route 268 was closed for several hours due to fallen utility poles and lines.
Volunteer fire departments from Sugarcreek and Washington townships, as well as Sugarcreek Ambulance assisted state police at the scene.
Woman Accused of
Writing Bad Checks
A 70-year-old woman was accused of writing bad checks on June 8 at approximately 8:30 p.m. in Templeton.
According to reports, the suspect allegedly wrote a $775 check to a 64-year-old woman for services rendered. The victim attempted multiple times to recoup the money, but the suspect has not responded.
No further information was provided.
