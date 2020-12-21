Mayport Man Escapes Injury in Crash
A 49-year-old Mayport man escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Dec. 15 at approximately 3:30 p.m. along Route 28, just south of Exit 12, in Harmar Township.
According to police, Patrick S. Bruce was traveling south on Route 28 when he lost control of his 2009 Dodge Caravan swerving into the right lane to miss colliding with the back of another vehicle. The vehicle traveled off the roadway and struck a guide rail, causing disabling damage.
Bruce was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured in the crash. He was reportedly cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic.
Oak’s Towing, Allegheny Valley Fire Department and Parkview Ambulance assisted state police at the scene.
Crash Reported
in Wayne Township
State police were on the scene of a one-vehicle crash on Dec. 17 at approximately 2:45 p.m. along Angus Road in Wayne Township.
While traveling along Martin Road, police said the driver of a 2016 Honda CRV slid through the Angus Road intersection and struck a fence. Following the impact, the vehicle continued down a hill and came to a stop.
No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.
Cornman Towing assisted at the scene.
Car Strikes Guide Rail
No one was injured in a one-vehicle crash on Dec. 16 at approximately 12:50 p.m. at the intersection of Ayton Road (Route 839) and Emery Chapel Road in Wayne Township.
According to reports, Kimberly S. Benigni, 63, of Dayton, was traveling too fast for conditions and lost control of her 2006 Toyota RAV4 on a bend along the snow-covered roadway. As a result, the vehicle struck a guide rail head on.
The vehicle was towed from the scene by Cornman Towing.
Benigni was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured in the crash. She was reportedly cited for failing to drive at a safe speed.