LANCASTER – Kyle and Lacy Zook of Lancaster announce the birth of their first child, a daughter, Adalee George Zook, at 11:06 p.m. on March 11, 2018.

The newborn weighed 8 pounds, 13 ounces and was 20 3/4 inches tall.

Maternal grandparents are Tom and Tammy McClaine of New Bethlehem.

Maternal great-grandparents are Tom and Georgie McClaine of New Bethlehem, and Marcella Anthony of Rimersburg and the late Bernard Anthony.

Paternal grandparents are Deb and Joe Weisbecker of Bainbridge and the late Dwayne Zook.

Paternal great-grandparents are Alvin and Millie Zook of Lancaster, and Bill and Darlene Kulp of Landisville.

