Woman Jailed
An area woman was placed in the Clarion County Jail following a traffic stop along Route 68 in Monroe Township.
State police report that Natoshia Marie Vickers of Yatesboro was pulled over on July 30 at 10:58 a.m. and was taken into custody for outstanding warrants.
DUI Checkpoint
In Clarion County
State police report that Troop C in Clarion will conduct a sobriety checkpoint within their coverage area at some point in the next four weeks.
The checkpoint will focus on removing impaired drivers from the highway.