Woman Jailed

An area woman was placed in the Clarion County Jail following a traffic stop along Route 68 in Monroe Township.

State police report that Natoshia Marie Vickers of Yatesboro was pulled over on July 30 at 10:58 a.m. and was taken into custody for outstanding warrants.

DUI Checkpoint

In Clarion County

State police report that Troop C in Clarion will conduct a sobriety checkpoint within their coverage area at some point in the next four weeks.

The checkpoint will focus on removing impaired drivers from the highway.

