Garage Burglarized
in Monroe Township
State police are investigating a burglary that took place sometime between Oct. 1, 2017 and March 12 along Stoney Lonesome Road in Monroe Township.
According to reports, an unknown suspect broke into a garage belonging to a 77-year-old Clarion man and took property from inside.
No further information was provided.
Two Injured in Crash
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash at approximately 4:15 a.m. on March 26 at the intersection of Route 322 and Route 66 in Paint Township.
According to police, Travis E. Myers, 27, of Sligo, traveled through the flashing red signal intersection when it was not clear and was struck by a Ford F-150 driven by James R. Hartman, 62, of Clarion. Following the impact, Myers’ Jeep Compass spun and came to a stop in the intersection. Hartman’s truck continued west before coming to a stop in a nearby grassy area.
Although wearing seatbelts, both drivers suffered suspected minor injuries in the crash. Myers was cited for failing to act appropriately at a flashing signal.
Shippenville Ambulance, Clarion Fire & Hose Co. No. 1, Mark’s Auto and Rustler’s Towing assisted state police at the scene.
Vehicle Strikes
Light Post
A Shippenville man was injured when he crashed his vehicle into a light post on March 27 in Monroe Township.
While traveling through the Clarion Mall parking lot at approximately 1:10 a.m., Robert P. Miller, 30, reportedly struck the post while attempting to pick up his cell phone that had fallen on the floor of his Dodge Grand Caravan.
The vehicle sustained disabling damage, police said.
Miller was wearing a seatbelt, according to reports, but suffered unknown injuries. He allegedly refused a hospital transport, and was cited for careless driving.
Clarion Fire & Hose Co. No. 1 and Shippenville Ambulance assisted at the scene.
