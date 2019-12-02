Theft Reported
State police are investigating a report of theft that took place on Nov. 27 at approximately 6:07 p.m. along Terwilliger Road in Perry Township.
According to reports, an unknown suspect used the social security number of a 53-year-old Parker man to get new phones online.
Child Abuse Alleged
An incident of child abuse allegedly occurred on Nov. 3 at approximately noon along United Drive in Monroe Township.
A report was made to state police on Nov. 18, and the victim was identified as a 12-year-old Rimersburg girl.
No further information was provided.
Police Investigate
Alleged Sexual Assault
State police are investigating a report of indecent sexual assault that allegedly took place sometime between 4 and 5 p.m. on Nov. 10 along Staab Road in Clarion Township.
According to police, a suspect has been identified and is under investigation. The victim was a 24-year-old Oil City woman.
No further information was provided.