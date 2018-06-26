Man Accused of
Reckless Endangerment
A Strattanville man was accused of reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct stemming from an incident on May 23 along Spruce Street in Strattanville Borough.
Sometime between 2:30 a.m. and 7:13 p.m., Richard Paul Slocum, 48, allegedly fired multiple firearm rounds from inside his residence in a populated area, putting a 23-year-old woman and a 67-year-old woman, both of Strattanville, in danger.
Medication Stolen
Police are investigating a report of burglary and theft that took place sometime between June 1 at 4 p.m. and June 2 at 5 p.m. along Staab Road in Clarion Township.
According to reports, an unknown suspect stole prescription medication belonging to a 39-year-old Clarion woman.
No further information was provided.
Marienville Man Charged with
Retail Theft
A Marienville man was charged with retail theft following an incident at approximately 4:15 p.m. on June 10 along Route 322 in Clarion Township.
Branden Michael Doty, 23, reportedly stole merchandise from Dollar General. He was arraigned before District Judge Duane Quinn and released on $10,000 unsecured bail.
I-80 Crash Injures One
A Blossburg woman was injured in a one-vehicle crash at approximately 8:15 a.m. on June 21 along Interstate 80 West, at mile marker 69.8, in Clarion Township.
According to police, Sabrina R. Wieczorek, 26, fell asleep at the wheel of her 2016 Toyota RAV4 while traveling west near Exit 70 and struck the guide rails on the passenger side. Wieczorek then woke up and over-steered her vehicle back onto the roadway, traveling across both lanes into the grass median and striking a ditch.
Although she was wearing a seatbelt, Wieczorek reportedly suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Clarion Hospital.
She was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic.
The vehicle sustained damage to its tire rim was towed from the scene by Leadbetter’s Towing.
Corsica Volunteer Fire Department assisted state police at the scene.
Crash Reported
A 47-year-old Tylersburg man escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on June 21 along Interstate 80 West, at mile marker 62, in Monroe Township.
While traveling west on I-80 at approximately 7:25 p.m., Andrew D. Mueller reportedly blew a tire on the 2003 Freightliner FL60 tractor trailer he was driving. The truck left the south berm of the roadway and hit a tree in the median, before coming to a stop.
Mueller was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.
The tractor trailer sustained disabling damage to its front end.
