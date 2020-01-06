Three Cited for
Liquor Law Violations
Three local bars were cited for violating liquor laws at their establishments in East Brady and Clarion boroughs.
According to reports, the St. Cloud Hotel in East Brady sold liquor for consumption off premises on July 27, 2019 at its location along Kellys Way.
In addition, the Tavern and University Inn in Clarion both allegedly sold alcohol to a minor on Oct. 4 at their respective locations along Main Street.
Citations were issued by the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement to the St. Cloud and the Tavern on Dec. 9, and to the University Inn on Dec. 13.
The charges will be brought before an Administrative Law Judge who has the authority to impose penalties ranging from $50 to $5,000 depending on the severity of the offense, or a license suspension or revocation.
Rimersburg Man
Accused of DUI
A Rimersburg man was accused of driving under the influence of alcohol stemming from an incident on Oct. 26, 2019 at approximately 1:05 a.m. along Route 68 and Carr Street in Rimersburg.
During a traffic stop on his 1988 Ford Ranger, police said the 34-year-old suspect, whose name was not released, was suspected to be impaired by alcohol. He was arrested for DUI.
Theft By Deception
An incident of theft by deception reportedly took place on Nov. 12, 2019 at approximately 8 a.m along Penn Street in Sligo.
According to police, an unknown suspect attempted to purchase checks through the Bradford Exchange Checks using personal information and numbers from a deactivated account belonging to a 29-year-old Sligo woman.
The suspect’s attempts were reportedly unsuccessful.
Rape Alleged
State police are investigating an alleged rape that occurred sometime between Dec. 1, 2012 and Jan. 1, 2013 along Route 322 in Clarion Township.
The incident was reported by the victim.
Police Investigate
Wiretapping Claim
A wiretap violation reportedly took place sometime between 7 a.m. on Dec. 2, 2019 and 10 a.m. on Jan. 3 along Lobaugh Hill Road in Madison Township.
While conducting home visits, two female social workers, whose names were not released, were allegedly caught video and audio recording a 24-year-old woman and a 47-year-old woman, both of Clarion, without their knowledge.
The investigation is ongoing.
Indecent Exposure
Police are investigating a report of indecent exposure that allegedly took place on Dec. 13 at approximately 7 a.m. along Greenville Pike in Clarion Township.
The incident reportedly victimized a 4-year-old Clarion girl, and was referred to police by Clarion County Children and Youth Services.
Harassment Charges
Two 30-year-old Rimersburg women are facing harassment charges stemming from an incident on Dec. 16 at approximately 10:45 p.m. along Perkins Road in Monroe Township.
The women, whose names were not released, allegedly engaged in a physical altercation in the Walmart parking lot.
Upon police arrival, the women were separated and no injuries were reported.
Charges have been filed.
One-Vehicle Crash
No one was injured in a one-vehicle crash on Dec. 18 at approximately 2:50 p.m. along Lime Plant Road in Perry Township.
While traveling west downhill on Lime Plant Road — just past the intersection of Sportsman Road — Kristi A. Swyers, 28, of Parker, reportedly lost control of her 2014 Jeep Compass on the slippery roadway. The vehicle slid off the right shoulder and struck a utility pole before coming to a stop.
Swyers and her passenger, Megan E. Guntrum, 27, of Clarion, were both wearing seatbelts and not injured in the crash.
Rimersburg Woman Injured in Crash
A Rimersburg woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Dec. 18 at approximately 3:10 p.m. along Hospital Drive, near the Hampton Inn, in Monroe Township.
While attempting to make a left turn into the hotel parking lot, police said Amanda M. Corle, 30, of Rimersburg, struck a 2017 Jeep Renegade, driven by Lori L. Reynolds, 55, of Summerville.
According to reports, Corle was wearing her seatbelt incorrectly at the time of the crash and suffered minor injuries. She was transported to Clarion Hospital. Reynolds was wearing a seatbelt and not injured.
Corle’s 2014 Honda Civic and Reynolds’ Jeep sustained disabling damage and were towed from the scene by MC Auto.
Corle was reportedly charged with careless driving.
Police Investigate Threat at A-C Valley
State police are investigating a possible threat that was made toward the Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District on Dec. 20.
According to police, the alleged threat was made by a known juvenile at the high school. District officials were notified and a school lock-down was implemented.
The suspect was eventually located and the lock-down lifted.
Traffic Stop Leads to DUI Accusations
A Rimersburg woman was accused of driving under the influence of a controlled substance following a traffic stop on Dec. 23 along Hospital Drive/Mall Lane in Monroe Township.
The 57-year-old suspect, whose name was not released, was reportedly pulled over at approximately 5:20 p.m. after her 2013 Chevrolet Camaro was observed crossing the center and fog lines, and weaving in its lane.
During the stop, police said she was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance and arrested for DUI.
Suspect Caught
A Shippenville woman is facing charges stemming from an alleged shoplifting incident on Dec. 24 at approximately 4:25 p.m. along Perkins Road in Monroe Township.
Shanee Griebel, 50, allegedly attempted to steal from Walmart and then fled the scene.
She was later apprehended during a traffic stop.
Charges are pending.
Four Escape Injury
Four people escaped injury in a two-vehicle crash on Dec. 27 along Paint Boulevard, just north of Amsler Avenue, in Paint Township.
While traveling south on Paint Boulevard at approximately 6:05 p.m., Rhoda J. Reinford, 27, of New Bethlehem, reportedly crashed into the back a 1996 Toyota 4-Runner, driven by Ruben D. Gillenwater, 45, of Pleasantville, that was stopped in the traffic lane.
Police said Reinford’s 2011 Toyota Camry was not able to be driven from the scene following the crash.
Both drivers as well as Gillenwater’s passengers — Misty D. Gillenwater, 38, of Pleasantville and a 10-year-old Pleasantville boy — were all wearing seatbelts and not injured.
Reinford will reportedly be cited for following another vehicle too closely.
Icy Roads Cause
Monroe Twp. Crash
State police were on the scene of a one-vehicle crash on Dec. 31 at approximately 2:40 p.m. along Route 68 in Monroe Township.
According to reports, Emma E. Pfeiffer, 28, of Oberlin, Ohio, lost control of her 2011 Nissan Rogue on an icy curve in the roadway. The vehicle slid off the right side of Route 68 and struck a utility pole before coming to a stop.
Pfeiffer was wearing a seatbelt and not injured in the crash.
The vehicle sustained disabling damage.
Two-Vehicle Crash
No one was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Dec. 31 at approximately 4:20 p.m. at the intersection of Jackson Street and Virgin Alley in Strattanville Borough.
While traveling south on Virgin Alley, police said David L. Lang, 42, of Strattanville, failed to stop before entering the intersection and collided with a 2016 Buick Encore, driven by Joyce A. Radaker 47, of Fairmount City, that was traveling north.
Following the impact, Lang’s 2009 Honda Civic reportedly continued, and the Buick came to a stop.
Lang and his passenger, Andrea R. Neiswonger, 43, of Strattanville, and Radaker and her passenger, Margie A. Radar, 72, of Fairmount City, were all uninjured.
According to reports, Lang was cited for driving without a license.
NB Woman Injured
A 32-year-old New Bethlehem woman suffered minor injuries in a one-vehicle crash on Dec. 31 along Stone House Road in Clarion Township.
While traveling north at approximately 5:15 p.m., Audrey E. Over reportedly lost control of her 2005 Toyota RAV4 on a curve in the road. The vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree, before coming to a stop facing north.
Over was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and suffered suspected minor injuries. She could be facing charges of driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance, police said.
Crash Reported
State police were on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Jan. 1 at approximately 4:45 p.m. at the intersection of Route 66 and Spruce Road in Limestone Township.
According to reports, Michael S. Hurrelbrink, 27, of Knox, was traveling north on Route 66 when his 2002 Chrysler Town & Country was struck by a 2003 Toyota Camry, driven by Rachael L. Louder, 23, of Clarion, that had just made a right turn from Spruce Street. Following the impact, both vehicles came to a stop off opposite sides of the roadway.
Although wearing seatbelts, Louder and her passenger, Samantha L. Korona, 32, of Knox, suffered injuries. Both were transported to Clarion Hospital for treatment.
Hurrelbrink was also wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.
Louder will reportedly be cited for failing to stop or yield at designated signs, police said.
Summerville Man Falls Victim to Theft
A Summerville man was the victim of an incident of theft by deception that took place on Dec. 14 at approximately 8 a.m. along Kahle Road in Summerville, Limestone Township.
According to reports, an unknown suspect completed an application for another phone line to be added to a Verizon plan belonging to the 51-year-old victim.
By completing the application, the suspect was also allegedly able to purchase an iPhone 11 and Apple Watch at an unknown Best Buy.
Police said the Verizon Fraud Department will be contacted to obtain the suspect’s information.
One Injured in Porter Twp. Crash
A Glassport woman was injured in a one-vehicle crash on Jan. 2 at approximately 11:55 a.m. along Route 861, just north of Saint Charles Road, in Porter Township.
The crash reportedly occurred when Mary K. Sczerba, 22, overcompensated after losing control of her 2004 Mazda6 and struck an embankment.
Although wearing a seatbelt, Sczerba suffered minor injuries to her nose. She was treated at the scene by EMS.
Sczerba will be cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic, police said.
The Clarion County Sheriff’s Department, New Bethlehem Fire Department and Pollock Auto Body and Towing assisted state police at the scene.
Theft Under Investigation
State police are investigating a theft that reportedly took place on Jan. 2 at approximately 3:40 p.m. at Walmart in Monroe Township.
The victim was identified as an 88-year-old Corsica woman.
No further information was provided.
Two Accused of Drug Possession
Two people are facing drug accusations stemming from an incident that occurred on Jan. 3 at approximately 7:20 p.m. along Hospital Drive in Monroe Township.
While receiving treatment at the Clarion Hospital Emergency Room, police said two known suspects — whose names were not released — were found to be in possession of drugs and related paraphernalia.
Retail Theft Alleged
A Clarion woman was accused of retail theft stemming from an incident on Jan. 5 at approximately 12:05 p.m. along Perkins Road in Monroe Township.
Amanda Shelley, 49, allegedly attempted to steal merchandise from Walmart.
She was taken into custody and charges are pending, police said.
Woman Accused
of Retail Theft
A 23-year-old Clarion woman was accused of retail theft following an incident on Dec. 23 at approximately 4:50 p.m. along Perkins Road in Monroe Township.
Valencia Cragman reportedly stole $89.66 worth of items from Walmart.
All items were recovered upon Cragman’s arrest, police said.