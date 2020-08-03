Custody
Interference Alleged
State police are investigating an alleged incident of interfering with the custody of a juvenile that took place on July 1 at 4 a.m. along Drayer Street in Redbank Township.
According to reports, a known suspect provided transportation and shelter away from home to a 15-year-old Fairmount City girl without legal permission.
No further information was provided.
Child Abuse Reported
An incident of child abuse reportedly took place between July 11 and 19 along South Second Avenue in Monroe Township.
The victim was identified as a 3-year-old Clarion girl.
Laundromat Damaged
A known female suspect was accused of criminal mischief on July 28 at approximately 2:20 p.m. along Brookville Street in Redbank Township.
The suspect allegedly broke a lock at Robertson Carwash and Laundry in Fairmount City, causing damage to an interior door.
Sexual Assault
Police are investigating the alleged sexual assault of an 11-year-old girl that took place sometime between midnight and 8:20 p.m. on July 22 along Saint Charles Road in Porter Township.
Rape Reported
On July 28, state police began an investigation into the alleged sexual assault/rape of a 26-year-old Clarion woman that took place along Route 58 in Richland Township.
The incident took place over the span of several years, police said.
The investigation is ongoing.
Mayport Woman
Faces Drug Charges
A 28-year-old Mayport woman is facing drug-related charges stemming from an incident on July 31 at approximately 9:35 p.m. along Route 322/Silver Lane in Clarion Township.
During a routine traffic stop, Amanda Blake was allegedly found to be in possession of marijuana and related paraphernalia in her vehicle. She was arrested and charged.
Rmbg. Man Arrested
A 19-year-old Rimersburg man is facing charges following an incident on July 22 at approximately 3:10 a.m. in Beaver Township.
According to police, Brandon Priester was discovered naked on the porch of a Route 338 home, belonging to a 59-year-old Knox woman.
The investigation is ongoing.
Woman Accused
of Harassment
A Rimersburg woman was accused of harassment stemming from an incident on July 30 at approximately 3:10 p.m. along Perkins Road in Monroe Township.
During an altercation in the Walmart parking lot, the 31-year-old suspect allegedly spit in the face of a 31-year-old Rimersburg man who was sitting in his vehicle.
One Injured in Crash
One person was injured in a two-vehicle tractor trailer crash on July 31 at approximately 11 a.m. along Route 28/66 (Brookville Street), near Fairmount Avenue, in Redbank Township.
While traveling north on Route 28/66, police said Paul T. Sawyer, 48, of Mount Sterling, Ky., lost control of his 2004 Chevrolet Blazer. Although he attempted to stop and swerve to avoid a collision, Sawyer then rear-ended a 2015 Freightliner Cascadia — driven by Desmond G. Sayers Sr., 48, of Roswell, Ga. — before coming to an uncontrolled stop facing north.
Sawyer and Sayers both escaped injury in the crash. Sawyer’s passenger, Jacqueline M. Sawyer, 54, of Mount Sterling, Ky., reportedly suffered unknown injuries. She was transported to Clarion Hospital for treatment. All occupants in both vehicles were wearing seatbelts.
Sawyer was cited for careless driving, police said.
PFA Violation Alleged
Police investigated an alleged PFA violation on July 31 at approximately 12:50 p.m. along Lawsonham Street in Rimersburg.
Charges were filed.
Sligo Girl Assaulted
State police were on the scene of an alleged assault that took place on July 6 at noon along Route 68 in Monroe Township.
The victim was identified as a 13-year-old Sligo girl.
The investigation continues.
Altercation Leads
to Charges
A Clarion man was charged with harassment following an altercation on July 29 at approximately 11:30 p.m. along South Fourth Avenue in Clarion Township.
The 27-year-old suspect, whose name was not released, allegedly pushed a 25-year-old Clarion woman causing her to fall.
Charges were filed with the office of District Judge Duane Quinn.
Animal Cruelty
Reported in Porter
State police are investigating a report of cruelty to animals that took place sometime between 12:45 and 6:45 p.m. on July 1 along Saint Charles Road in Porter Township.
The incident allegedly involved a known juvenile and was reported on July 23.
No further information was provided.
Crash Reported
State police were on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on July 17 at approximately 4 p.m. along Interstate 80, at the Exit 62 off ramp, in Monroe Township.
While traveling east on I-80, police said the driver of a 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser was following too closely behind and rear-ended a 2016 Toyota Avalon when the Toyota came to a stop at a red light.
According to reports, although still drivable, the Toyota sustained damage to the back end, including the number and trunk area. The Chrysler sustained damage to the front bumper area and was also still operable.
Police called General Insurance on July 17, who confirmed that the owner of the Chrysler had a lapse on his insurance as of July 6.
The operator of the Chrysler was reportedly cited for following another vehicle too closely.
Three Injured
in Crash
Multiple people were injured in a three-vehicle crash on July 13 at approximately 11:25 a.m. along Route 68, just west of Brook Road, in Monroe Township.
While approaching a traffic signal in a work zone, Krista M. Greenawalt, 45, of Rimersburg, reportedly rounded a curve and struck the back end of a 2012 Volkswagen Jetta — driven by John Habjan, 81, of Clay, W. Va. — that was stopped at the signal. The initial impact pushed the Volkswagen into a 2006 Ford F-150 XLT — driven by Fay A. DeLoe, 53, of Knox — that was also stopped at the signal.
Police said Greenawalt, Habjan and DeLoe all suffered minor injuries. Greenawalt and DeLoe, who were wearing seatbelts, were transported to Clarion Hospital for treatment. Habjan, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was not taken to the hospital.
Greenawalt was reportedly cited for failing to drive at a safe speed.
Hit-and-Run Alleged
A two-vehicle hit-and-run crash reportedly took place on July 2 at approximately 4:45 p.m. in Monroe Township.
According to police, an unknown driver side-swiped a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu that was parked in the Walmart parking lot.
Following the crash, the driver allegedly fled the scene.
Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact police at (814) 226-1710.
Animal Cruelty
A Clarion woman was accused of animal cruelty on July 29 at approximately 6:50 p.m. along Perkins Road in Monroe Township.
A dog belonging to Gail McClaine, 67, was allegedly left in an unoccupied vehicle in the Walmart parking lot.
Witnesses reportedly told police that the vehicle was shut off and the windows were rolled up, and the dog was in distress and panting.
One Hurt in Crash
One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash on July 27 at approximately 3:45 p.m. along Route 58, just west of Zacherl Drive, in Sligo.
According to reports, Gerald J. Sleigher, 33, of East Brady, was traveling west on Route 58 when he failed to observe a traffic light in a construction zone. Sleigher was unable to stop his 2000 Dodge Intrepid, and struck the back end of a 2015 Subaru Forester, driven by Christopher A. Lingle, 41, of Edinboro, that was stopped in front of him. Following the impact, both vehicles came to a stop in the middle of the right lane facing west.
Sleigher was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered unknown injuries in the crash. He was transported by the Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service for treatment.
Lingle and his passenger, Aislynne N. Lingle, 18, of Erie, were wearing seatbelts and escaped injury.
Sleigher was reportedly cited for failing to obey traffic signals.
Parker Man Injured
A Parker man suffered possible injuries in a two-vehicle crash on July 28 at approximately 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Route 338 (Miller Street) and Huston Avenue in Knox.
While traveling south on Route 338, Zachary E. Bowler, 23, of Parker rear-ended a 2009 Nissan Rogue, driven by Patricia A. Baughman, 60, of Knox, that was stopped waiting to make a left turn.
Following the impact, Bowler’s 2006 Dodge RAM 1500 pickup came to a stop in the southbound lane behind the Nissan. It was driven off the roadway upon police arrival.
Police said Bowler suffered possibly injuries in the crash, and Baughman suffered suspected minor injuries. Baughman was transported by Knox Area Ambulance to Clarion Hospital for treatment. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.
Bowler was reportedly cited for following another vehicle too closely.
Car Strikes Bear
No one was injured in a one-vehicle crash on July 26 along Interstate 80, near mile marker 69.4, in Clarion Township.
While traveling west on I-80 at approximately 6 p.m., Dylan M. Dluhos, 34, of Pittsburgh, reportedly struck a bear with his 2014 Audi Q5. As a result of the impact, the vehicle became disabled on the shoulder.
Dluhos was wearing a seatbelt and not injured.
Man Accused of DUI
A Marble man was accused of driving under the influence of alcohol following an incident on July 25 at approximately 10:30 p.m. in Clarion Township.
During a traffic stop along East Main Street, near Airport Road, Justin D. Amsler, 37, was arrested for suspicion of DUI.
DUI Alleged
A Leeper man was accused of driving under the influence of alcohol on July 25 at approximately 10:40 p.m. along Route 66/Church Hill Road in Redbank Township.
According to police, the 72-year-old suspect, whose name was not released, was pulled over in his Nissan Frontier for a traffic violation and tested positive for alcohol. He was taken into custody.
Fraud Investigated
Police are investigating a report of fraud that took place on July 22 at noon along Maple Street/West Yost Street in Hawthorn.
The victim was identified as a 73-year-old Hawthorn woman.
Theft by Deception
Police are investigating an incident of alleged ID theft that took place on Aug. 6 at noon along Rabbit Lane in Redbank Township.
The victim was identified as a 39-year-old Fairmount City man.
EB Residents Accused of Criminal Mischief
Two East Brady residents were accused of criminal mischief on July 15 at approximately 2:45 a.m. along Kellys Way in East Brady.
The suspects, a 38-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man, allegedly vandalized a 2017 Jeep Wrangler belonging to a 41-year-old Rimersburg woman.
The investigation continues.
Man Faces Drug-
Related Charges
An Emlenton man is facing drug-related charges stemming from an incident on July 23 at approximately 1:50 a.m. along Route 66/Eberline Road in Clarion Township.
After his 2004 Nissan 350Z was pulled over for a traffic violation, police said the 24-year-old suspect was found to be in possession of drugs and related paraphernalia. He was also showing signs of impairment.
Charges will be filed.
Rmbg. Man Injured
A 50-year-old Rimersburg man suffered injuries in a one-vehicle crash on July 21 at approximately 7:15 a.m. along St. Charles Road in Porter Township.
According to police, Denny C. See was traveling south on St. Charles Road when he lost control of his 2018 Nissan Versa on a curve in the road. The vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree.
Slee was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and suffered suspected minor injuries. He was cited for failing to drive at a safe speed, police said.
The vehicle was towed form the scene.