No One Injured in Limestone Crash
No one was injured in a one-vehicle crash on Sept. 17 at approximately 12:10 a.m. at the intersection of Forest Drive and Miller Road in Limestone Township.
While traveling west on Forest Drive, police said William S. Wolf, 64, of Apollo, lost control of his 2017 RAM 1500 pickup on a turn in the roadway, causing the vehicle to roll on its side.
The truck sustained disabling damage as a result of the crash.
Wolf and his passenger, Thomas X. Smith, 55, of Ford City, were wearing seatbelts and were not injured.
Police said Wolf was cited for careless driving.
NB Man Accused of Drug Possession
A 29-year-old New Bethlehem man was accused of drug possession stemming from an incident on Sept. 16 at approximately 10:35 p.m. along Willow Lane/28th Division Highway in Paint Township.
As he was being taken into custody on an arrest warrant by Clarion County Probation, Eric Myers was allegedly found to be in possession of suspected marijuana and related paraphernalia inside his home.
Deer Causes
Monroe Twp. Crash
State police were on the scene of a one-vehicle crash on Sept. 17 at approximately 8:40 p.m. along Interstate 80 near the Route 68 overpass in Monroe Township.
While traveling east on I-80, Tim M. Missey, 44, of Chester, reportedly struck a deer with his 2019 Nissan Altima, causing disabling damage.
Missey was wearing a seatbelt and not injured in the crash. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
Man Accused of DUI
An Apollo man was accused of driving under the influence of alcohol following a crash on Sept. 17 at approximately midnight along Forest Drive/Miller Road in Limestone Township.
At the scene of the one-vehicle crash, police said the 64-year-old suspect, who was driving a 2017 RAM 1500 pickup, was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI.
The investigation continues.
Threats Made
An unidentified suspect reportedly made threatening comments to three teenagers on Aug. 25 at approximately 10:30 a.m. along Bartow Road in Perry Township.
The victims were identified as a 17-year-old Parker boy, a 14-year-old Parker boy an 18-year-old Emlenton man.
The case is currently under investigation. No further information was provided.
Clarion Woman
Accused of
Harassment
A 33-year-old Clarion woman was accused of harassment following an incident spanning between 8 a.m. on Sept. 4 and 8:20 p.m. on Sept. 8 along Crestmont Drive in Paint Township.
The victim was identified as a 33-year-old Paint Township man.
The investigation is ongoing. No further information was provided.