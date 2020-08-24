Rmbg. Woman
Accused of DUI
A Rimersburg woman was accused of driving under the influence of a controlled substance stemming from an incident on July 20 at approximately 9 p.m. along Route 68 in Madison Township.
At the scene of a traffic violation, police said the 38-year-old suspect, whose name was not released, was arrested for suspicion of DUI.
Charges are pending.
Burglary Reported
State police are investigating a report of burglary that allegedly took place sometime between 4 p.m. on Aug. 14 and 4 p.m. on Aug. 17 along South Second Avenue in Monroe Township.
The victim was identified at a 71-year-old Knox man.
No further information was provided.
DUI Alleged
A 27-year-old Rimersburg man was accused of driving under the influence of alcohol following an incident on Aug. 9 at approximately 4:10 a.m. along Greenville Pike/North Mayfield Drive in Clarion Township.
During a traffic stop on his 2014 Chevrolet Silverado along Greenville Pike, Adam Grube was reportedly arrested for DUI.
Police Investigate
Alleged Child Abuse
Police are investigating a report of child abuse that allegedly occurred between January 2012 and January 2015 at Woodland Estates LLC in Clarion Township.
The victims were identified as a two 14-year-old boys from Latrobe and Marienville.
Local Woman Accused of Criminal Mischief
A 64-year-old Rimersburg woman was accused of criminal mischief following an incident on Aug. 18 at approximately 3 p.m. along Sandy Hollow Road in Madison Township.
Barbara Harriger allegedly stuck a piece of glass in a yard containing a “No Trespassing” sign belonging to Tina Morgan, 52, of Rimersburg.
Police said Harriger’s actions were done in an attempt to cause harm to the victim or her property.
Charges were filed with the office of District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.
Harassment Reported
State police are investigating a report of harassment that took place on Aug. 20 at 11 a.m. along Lobaugh Hill Road in Madison Township.
The victim was identified as a 32-year-old Rimersburg woman.
No further information was provided.
Hit-and-Run Reported
State police were on the scene of an alleged hit-and-run crash on July 20 at approximately 9 p.m. along Long Lane West, near Route 68, in Madison Township.
While traveling east along Long Lane West, Rebecca L. Layman, 38, of Rimersburg, swerved to the right, losing control of her 2016 Mazda 3 and striking a mailbox along the side of the roadway with her passenger side mirror.
Following the impact, Layman reportedly fled the scene, continuing east.
Layman and her passengers — an 11-year-old boy and an 8-year-old boy both of Rimersburg — were all wearing seatbelts and escaped injury in the crash.
Layman was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic, police said.
Kittanning Man
Accused of DUI
A Kittanning man was accused of driving under the influence of alcohol stemming from an incident on Aug. 20 at approximately 8:40 p.m. along Route 28/Yeany Lane in Redbank Township.
After being pulled over for driving on the center and fog lines, police said Blair Hooks, 72, was found to be under the influence of alcohol.
Hooks was taken into custody and transported to the state police station where he reportedly submitted a breath test.
Theft By Deception Reported
Police are investigating a report of theft by deception that took place on Aug. 5 at approximately 1:10 p.m. along Timber Bridge Road in Monroe Township.
According to reports, an unknown suspect remotely accessed a computer belonging to Edith Fox, 70, of Clarion, using a fictitious company.
The company allegedly attempted to have Fox make $300 worth of credit card payments for false security monitoring services.
Hit-and-Run
Alleged in Sligo
State police were on the scene of an alleged hit-and-run crash on Aug. 20 at approximately 10:50 p.m. at the intersection of Bald Eagle and Colerain streets in Sligo.
While attempting a right turn from Colerain Street to Bald Eagle Street, police said the unknown driver of a full-size box truck struck a utility pole with its back end, sheering the pole in half. Wires from the pole fell onto the roadway as a result.
Following the impact, the driver allegedly fled the scene.
Police were assisted at the scene by Sligo Volunteer Fire Department.