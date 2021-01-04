Primary Health
Care Cited
Primary Health Care was cited for failing to control multiple false alarms between Jan. 12 and Nov. 13, 2020 in Monroe Township.
According to reports, state police responded to the facility, located along Pinnacle Drive, for five false alarms within a 12-month period.
No further information was provided.
Sligo Woman Arrested
A Sligo woman was arrested following an incident that took place at approximately 7 p.m. on Dec. 30 along South Fifth Avenue in Clarion Township.
Connie Zellefrow reportedly violated a PFA order which was put in place against her by a 50-year-old Rimersburg man.
According to police, Zellefrow was arrested and arraigned before District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller. Unable to post the $5,000 cash bail, she was placed in the Clarion County Jail.
Hit-and-Run Reported
State police were on the scene of an alleged hit-and-run crash that occurred on Dec. 31 at approximately 8:10 a.m. along Colerain Street (Route 68), just south of Sherman Street, in Sligo.
While traveling north along Colerain Street, a 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee reportedly went off the roadway and struck a utility pole, before crashing into an embankment and rolling over. Following both impacts, the vehicle came to a stop on its side on the roadway.
The unknown driver then fled the scene, police said.
Anyone with information regarding the crash or the driver should contact police at (814) 226-1710.
Crash Injures One
A Houston, Pa. man was injured in a one-vehicle crash on Dec. 30 at approximately 10:30 a.m. along Route 861, near Sample Road, in Porter Township.
According to reports, Marc S. Sovik, 54, was traveling north on Route 861 when he lost control of his 2020 Hyundai Sonata. The vehicle went off the right side of the roadway and struck a stop sign, before crashing into a culvert and coming to a stop.
Although wearing a seatbelt, Sovik suffered possible minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Clarion Hospital for treatment.
Bullet Strikes House
Police are investigating an incident of criminal mischief that took place on Dec. 12 at approximately 12:30 p.m. in Highland Township.
A stray bullet reportedly struck a house along Miola Road belonging to a 49-year-old Clarion woman. The bullet caused $500 worth of damage to the siding and drywall.
Two Injured in Crash
Two Parker residents were injured in a one-vehicle crash on Dec. 27 at approximately 3:15 p.m. along Lime Plant Road, just north of Sportsman Road, in Perry Township.
While traveling north on Lime Plant Road, police said Austin M. Phillips, 19, lost control of his 2004 Dodge RAM 1500 on the snow- and ice-covered roadway. The pickup spun and, as Phillips was attempting to correct it, traveled off the right side of the road toward an embankment. Phillips traveled approximately 120 feet before the vehicle collided with the embankment and rolled onto the driver’s side. The vehicle eventually came to a stop on its roof facing northwest.
Although both were wearing seatbelts, Phillips and his passenger, a 14-year-old girl, suffered minor injuries. They were transported to Clarion Hospital for treatment.
Phillips was reportedly cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic.
Perry Township Fire Department, Emlenton Area Ambulance Service and Cornman Towing assisted state police at the scene.
Crash Reported
in Clarion Township
No one was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Dec. 1 at approximately 7:50 p.m. along Main Street (Route 322) in Clarion Township.
According to reports, Jennifer A. Kidder, 20, of Brookville, and another unidentified driver were traveling east on Route 322 when the other driver lost control of his vehicle and it began to spin. As it was spinning, Kidder’s 2011 Chevrolet Cruze slid and collided with the other vehicle. Following the impact, the unidentified vehicle came to a stop in the middle of the road facing northwest. Kidder’s vehicle came to a stop near the fog line in the eastbound lane.
Police said both vehicles were then driven to a nearby parking lot.
The unidentified vehicle sustained minor damage, and the driver reportedly left the scene without exchanging information with Kidder. Kidder’s vehicle was towed from the scene by MC Auto.
Kidder was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured in the crash. She was cited for failing to drive at a safe speed, police said.