Three Accused of Not Paying Hotel Bill
Three people were accused of theft stemming from an incident that spanned from June 30 to Sept. 9 along Hotel Drive in Monroe Township.
During their stay at the Rodeway Inn and Suites, police said Thomas F. Shelley, Amanda Shelley and Thomas M. Shelley failed to pay their bills, totaling $4,392.
Animal Cruelty
Alleged in Redbank
State police investigated a possible case of animal cruelty that reportedly took place on Oct. 31 at approximately 4:30 p.m. along Frost Hill Road in Redbank Township.
Parker Woman
Injured in Crash
A Parker woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Nov. 1 at approximately 10 p.m. along Doc Walker Road in Perry Township.
While driving south on a curve in the roadway, Faith E. Hawk, 21, reportedly lost control of her 2019 Toyota Corolla when the vehicle traveled onto the gravel-covered shoulder. Still unable to gain control of the vehicle, Hawk traveled back onto the roadway, crossing the center lines and colliding head-on with a 2018 Nissan NV2500, driven by Michael P. Elliott, 53, of Parker.
Both vehicles sustained “significant damage” as a result of the crash, police said.
Hawk suffered suspected minor injuries in the crash, but Elliott was not injured. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.
Hawk was reportedly cited for failing to drive at a safe speed.
Deer Causes Crash
No one was injured in a one-vehicle crash on Nov. 2 at approximately 4:25 p.m. along Interstate 80, at mile marker 66.4, in Clarion Township.
According to police, Lindsey D. Repp, 22, of Fairfield, Iowa, was traveling east on I-80 when she struck a deer with her 2018 Toyota Camry. Repp did not have time to avoid a collision with the animal.
Repp was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured in the crash. Her vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene by East Main Auto.
Crash Injures One
Police were on the scene of a one-vehicle crash on Nov. 2 at approximately 5:40 a.m. along Route 322, just east of Silver Lane, in Clarion Township.
While traveling east on Route 322, police said Shane S. Lockwood, 32, of Clarion, lost control of his 1996 GMC Jimmy on a curve in the roadway. The vehicle traveled off the road and struck a ditch, causing the SUV to roll over and come to a stop on its roof in a parking lot.
Although wearing a seatbelt, Lockwood suffered suspected minor injuries in the crash. He was transported to Clarion Hospital for treatment.
Lockwood was cited for violating maximum speed limits, police said.
Crash Reported
Police were on the scene of a one-vehicle crash on Nov. 1 at approximately 8:30 p.m. along Interstate 80, at mile marker 63.8, in Clarion Township.
According to reports, the driver of a 2017 Chevrolet Volt, whose name was not released, was traveling west on I-80 when he struck a dead deer laying in the travel lane. Following the impact, the operator drove the car from the scene, but pulled over near mile marker 59.8 due to vehicle problems.
The driver reportedly told police that he wanted to take the vehicle back to the Clarion Exit. He experienced further car issues at mile marker 60 on I-80 East, and MC Auto was called to tow the vehicle.
Sligo Man Accused
of Harassment
A Sligo man was accused of harassment stemming from an incident on Nov. 5 at approximately 5:25 p.m. along Hill Road in Monroe Township.
The 72-year-old suspect, whose name was not released, allegedly went to the home of a New Bethlehem man and threatened him.
No further information was provided.
Police Investigate
Bar Incident
State police are investigating an incident that occurred sometime between 4 p.m. on Sept. 17 and midnight on Sept. 18 in Elk Township.
According to police, a 48-year-old Clarion woman reported that she and a friend had been at a bar where they had been drinking and doing drugs with an unidentified suspect.
The victim reportedly explained that she became sick the next day and was not able to remember the activities from the evening before where the suspect dropped her off at her home.