Mayport Teen
Accused of Harassment
A Mayport girl was accused of harassment stemming from an incident on April 26 at approximately 2 a.m. along Tin Town Road in Monroe Township.
According to police, the 15-year-old suspect harassed a 13-year-old Sligo girl on social media.
Man Injured in Crash
A Cleveland, Ohio man was injured in a one-vehicle crash on April 26 at approximately 3:55 p.m. along Interstate 80, at mile marker 62.8, in Clarion Township.
While traveling west on I-80, Zikai Li, 26, reportedly lost control of his 2020 Hyundai Elantra. The vehicle crossed into the center median and struck a ditch, before rolling over and stopping.
Although wearing a seatbelt, police said Li suffered suspected minor injuries. He was cited for failing to drive at a safe speed.
Mark’s Auto assisted state police at the scene.
Two Cited
Two Clarion residents were cited for harassment following an incident on April 29 at approximately 9:30 a.m. in Clarion Township.
The suspects — a 32-year-old woman and the 78-year old man — reportedly engaged in a verbal altercation turned physical along Oakwood Acres Lane.
One Injured in
Suspected DUI Crash
A Clarion man was injured in a suspected DUI crash on April 28 at approximately 7:45 p.m. along Piney Dam Road, just west of River Road, in Piney Township.
According to reports, Zachary R. Foust, 18, was traveling west along Piney Dam Road at a high rate of speed when he lost control of his 2006 Chevrolet Trail Blazer on a curve in the roadway. The vehicle traveled onto the south berm before striking a tree and coming to a stop in the berm facing south.
Although wearing a seatbelt, Foust suffered minor injuries in the crash. He was transported to Clarion Hospital for treatment.
Foust was reportedly cited for driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance.
Window Damaged
State police are investigating a report of criminal mischief that took place sometime between 5 p.m. on May 2 and 5 p.m. on May 3 in Monroe Township.
An unknown suspect damaged the window of a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado, belonging to a 64-year-old Curllsville man, that was parked in a driveway along Kahle Road.