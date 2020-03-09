Police Investigate Forgery
State police are investigating a report of fraud/forgery that took place on March 4 at approximately 9 a.m. along Hospital Drive in Monroe Township.
No further information was provided.
Teens Report
Harassment in Walmart
Two local teens were reportedly harassed by an unknown male suspect in Walmart on March 5.
According to police, video footage shows a truck driver — described as a six-foot tall black man in his 20s or 30s with a scruffy beard wearing a dark-colored hoodie and dark pants — approach a 16-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl in the Monroe Township store at approximately 2:40 p.m.
The girls reportedly explained that the suspect told them he would give them money if they left the store with him.
Following the interaction, police said, the suspect left Walmart in a white tractor trailer pulling a white box trailer.
Fugitive Arrested
A Henryville man was arrested on March 4 at approximately 6 p.m. along Interstate 80 East in Monroe Township.
After being pulled over for operating a vehicle without a headlight, Christopher Olsen, 40, was reportedly taken into custody on outstanding felony drug bench warrants in New Jersey.
Olsen was arraigned before District Judge Timothy Schill and placed in the Clarion County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.
Guns Stolen from Rimersburg Home
A Kittanning man was accused of burglary following an incident on Feb. 22 at approximately 12:20 p.m. at a home along Long Lane East in Madison Township.
The 21-year-old suspect, whose name was not released, allegedly broke into the unattended house and stole two rifles from a gun safe belonging to an 85-year-old Rimersburg man.
Police said the guns were recovered and returned to the victim.
Theft Alleged
A juvenile was accused of theft on March 6 at approximately 11:30 a.m. along Baker Street in Madison Township.
According to reports, the known suspect stole a juice box, valued at 80 cents, from the Union High School cafeteria.
No further information was provided.
Clarion Woman
Accused of Assault
A Clarion woman was accused of assault stemming from an incident on March 7 at approximately 12:15 a.m. in Ashland Township.
According to reports, state police responded to a home along Route 338 for an inactive domestic between the 48-year-old suspect and a 38-year-old Knox man.
Police said multiple minor injuries were observed on the victim, and the suspect had allegedly fled the scene.
The investigation continues.
Rmbg. Woman Faces Theft Charges
A 31-year-old Rimersburg woman is facing retail theft charges following an incident on March 6 at approximately 2:30 p.m. along Perkins Road in Monroe Township.
Nicole Torchia allegedly stole several consumable items, valued at approximately $24, from Walmart.
Charges were filed with the office of District Judge Timothy Schill.
Retail Theft Under Investigation
Police are investigating a report of retail theft that took place on March 7 at approximately 12:25 a.m. along Route 68 in Monroe Township.
Multiple unknown suspects allegedly stole nearly $15 worth of drinks and snacks from the BP gas station and fled the scene.