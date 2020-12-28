Identity Theft Alleged
State police are investigating a report of identity theft that took place on Dec. 21 at 8 a.m. along Dick Road/Doc Walker Road in Perry Township.
The victim was identified as a 64-year-old Parker man.
Limestone Teen
Injured in Crash
A Limestone teenager was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Dec. 15 at approximately 8:30 p.m. along Perkins Road in Monroe Township.
While attempting to make a left turn in the Walmart parking lot, police said a 17-year-old Limestone girl struck a 2006 Pontiac G6 driven by Jennifer L. Stephens, 42, of Clarion.
The 2009 Honda Fit that the teenager was driving and Stephens’ Pontiac both sustained disabling damage as a result of the crash.
Although both drivers were wearing seatbelts, the Limestone girl reportedly suffered suspected minor injuries. Stephens was not injured.
Hit-and-Run Reported
Police were on the scene of an alleged hit-and-run crash that occurred on Dec. 22 at approximately 9:55 p.m. along Route 58 in Richland Township.
According to reports, Mitchell L. Sheakley, 27, of St. Petersburg, was traveling east on Route 58 when he lost control of his 2014 Chevrolet Silverado, crashing into the back fender a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze that was parked in a nearby driveway. The impact caused the Cruze to strike and damage the tailgate of a 2008 Dodge RAM 1500 that was also parked in the driveway.
Following the crash, Sheakley traveled through a yard before allegedly fleeing the scene.
Sheakley was reportedly later cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic.
Man Accused of DUI
An Ellwood City man was accused of driving under the influence of a controlled substance stemming from an incident on Dec. 20 at 5:20 p.m. along Perkins Road/Route 68 in Monroe Township.
After his 2003 Toyocar van container trailer was pulled over for a traffic violatin, Jeremy Francis, 27, was reportedly arrested and is facing charges of DUI, drug possession and driving on a DUI suspended license.
Crash Reported
No one was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Dec. 18 at approximately 3:30 p.m. along Perkins Road in Monroe Township.
According to police, the driver of a 2005 Dodge Dakota had vehicle issues near the Walmart entrance and backed into a 2019 Chevrolet Traverse, causing minor damage to both vehicles.
No injuries were reported.
Illegal Firearm
Purchase Alleged
State police are investigating a report of a firearm violation that took place on May 23 at approximately 3:40 p.m. along Longview Road in Redbank Township.
An unidentified suspect allegedly attempted to purchase a firearm while being prohibited to do so.
Gate Damaged
An incident of criminal mischief reportedly took place sometime between 1 and 8 p.m. on Nov. 29 in the area of Walker Farm Road in Toby Township.
An unknown suspect allegedly damaged a trail gate and post belonging to the Redbank Valley Trail Association.
Damages were estimated at around $190.
Child Abuse Reported
Police investigated a possible incident of child abuse that reportedly took place between 8 a.m. on June 1 and 10 a.m. on Aug. 31 along Cherry Run Road in Toby Township.
The victim was identified as a 5-year-old Rimersburg boy.
Fugitives Arrested
Two fugitives, including a New Bethlehem woman, were arrested following an incident on Dec. 26 at approximately 3 p.m. along Perkins Road in Monroe Township.
After Brandon Trumbull, 31, of Clarion, was caught allegedly shining a laser beam into the security cameras at Walmart, police discovered he had multiple warrants against him.
An associate of Trumbull, Marquita Wagner, 33, of New Bethlehem, was also located in the store, reports state. She was also found to have multiple warrants against her and was in possession of drug paraphernalia.
Both suspects were placed in the Clarion County Jail and will face additional charges.
Crash on Interstate 80
A New Jersey woman was injured in a one-vehicle crash on Dec. 26 at approximately 12:20 a.m. along Interstate 80, at mile marker 66, in Clarion Township.
While traveling west on I-80, Marcial Delacruzsoto, 30, of East Orange, N.J., lost control of his 2014 Chevrolet Cruze on the slippery road. The vehicle traveled onto the northern shoulder and struck a guide rail, before continuing west approximately 50 yards and spinning. It then came to a stop facing northeast.
Delacruzsoto escaped injury, but his passenger, Rubia D. Iraheta-Ramos, 29, suffered suspected minor injuries.
Both were wearing a seatbelts. A 4-year-old boy was in a carseat and also escaped injury.