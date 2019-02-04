Sligo Woman
Unharmed in Crash
A 58-year-old Sligo woman escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Feb. 2 at approximately 6:25 a.m. along Route 68, just east of Front Street, in Sligo.
While traveling east on Route 68, police said Carol Hawk lost control of her 2008 Honda CRV, crossing the westbound land. The vehicle struck a snow bank and PennDOT marker, before traveling over an embankment and striking multiple trees.
Hawk was wearing a seatbelt and not injured in the crash. She was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic, reports state.
Local Woman Escapes Injury in Crash
A 29-year-old New Bethlehem woman was not injured in a two-vehicle crash on Jan. 22 at approximately 7:25 a.m. along Route 66 in Porter Township.
According to police, Ciara D. Irons was traveling south on Route 66 when an oncoming vehicle crossed the double yellow lines and struck her 2009 Subaru Forester. Following the impact, Irons continued down the road until coming to a stop in a nearby parking lot.
The driver of the other vehicle reportedly continued north without stopping at the scene.
Irons was wearing a seatbelt and was no injured.
Anyone with information regarding this crash should contact police at (814) 226-1710.
Crash Injures
Hawthorn Woman
State police were on the scene of a one-vehicle crash on Jan. 23 along Huckleberry Road, just north of Colwell Drive, in Elk Township.
While traveling north on Huckleberry Road at approximately 11:30 a.m., Ronald P. Texter, 20, of Knox, reportedly lost control of his 1997 Chevrolet Silverado on a curve in the roadway. The truck traveled off the east shoulder and struck a utility pole, before coming to a stop facing north.
Texter was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and not injured. His passenger, Mataya S. Davis, 20, of Hawthorn, was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered minor injuries. She was transported by Shippenville-Elk Volunteer Ambulance Service to Clarion Hospital for treatment.
Texter was cited for failing to drive at a safe speed, police said.
Winter Roads
Lead to Crash
No one was injured in a one-vehicle on Jan. 31 at approximately 1 a.m. along Route 861, just west of Summit Ridge Road, in Porter Township.
According to reports, Steven R. Johnston, 31, of Rimersburg, was traveling too fast for conditions and lost control of his 2004 Dodge RAM 2500 on a curve in the roadway. The truck left the north side of the road and flipped on its roof, sustaining disabling damage.
Johnston was not wearing a seatbelt, but was not injured in the crash. He allegedly fled the scene prior to police arrival and was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic.
Crash Reported
A Summerville woman suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash at approximately 7:24 p.m. on Feb. 1 along Route 68, just south of Kane Drive, in Monroe Township.
While attempting to make a left turn from the southbound lane of Route 68 onto Kane Drive, police said Daniel S. Rodgers, 18, of Cranberry, struck the driver’s side of an oncoming Nissan Altima, driven by Daniel A. DiCorpo, 24, of Clarion, with his GM Yukon XL. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage in the crash.
Rodgers and DiCorpo were wearing seatbelts and were not injured. Although also wearing a seatbelt, DiCorpo’s passenger, Chelsie M. Walters, 19, of Summerville, suffered suspected minor injuries.
Bomb Threat Made
at Walmart
State police are investigating a bomb threat that was placed at Walmart, located along Perkins Road in Monroe Township, at approximately 8:15 p.m. on Feb. 4.
According to reports, the threat was made by an individual who contacted state police. The store was cleared and the origin of the threat is under investigation.
