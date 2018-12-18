Deer Causes
Two-Vehicle Crash
No one was injured when a deer caused a two-vehicle crash on Dec. 8 at approximately 8:05 p.m. along Route 66, just south of Cemetery Road, in Limestone Township.
According to police, the crash occurred as Conan M. Colwell, 39, of New Bethlehem, was traveling south on Route 66 near Stony Road in his 2015 Subaru Crosstrek. Colwell slowed down his vehicle to avoid a deer that had entered the roadway and was rear-ended by a 2008 Chevrolet Forester, driven by Meleigha R. Magagnotti, 29, of New Bethlehem, that was following behind. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage.
Magagnotti, Colwell and Colwell’s passengers, Tracey L. Colwell, 46, and a 16-year-old girl both of New Bethlehem were all wearing seatbelts and escaped injury.
Although also wearing a seatbelt, Colwell’s other passenger, Caitlyn L. Colwell, 19, of New Bethlehem, suffered possible injuries and was transported from the scene by Clarion Hospital EMS.
Clarion Limestone Volunteer Fire Department and Clarion Hospital EMS assisted state police at the scene.
Templeton Residents Injured in Crash
Two Templeton residents were injured in a two-vehicle crash at approximately 12:20 p.m. on Dec. 9 at the intersection of Route 68 and Interstate 80 West in Monroe Township.
While attempting to make a left turn from Route 68 North onto the I-80 West on-ramp, Sarah E. Parkes, 83, of Clarion, reportedly failed to yield to oncoming traffic and was struck by a 2014 Subaru Impreza driven by Amber K. Jackson, 34, of Templeton that was traveling through the intersection. Both Parkes’ 2008 Suzuki XL7 and the Impreza sustained disabling damage as a result of the crash.
The signal lights at the intersection were functioning properly at the time of the crash, and both drivers had green lights, police said.
Parkes and her passenger, James H. Parkes, 85, of Clarion, were wearing seatbelts and were not injured. Although also wearing seatbelts, Jackson and her passenger, Andrew C. Jackson, 31, of Templeton, suffered suspected minor injuries and were transported to Clarion Hospital for treatment.
Sarah Parkes was reportedly cited for failing to yield to oncoming traffic while making a left turn.
State police were assisted by Clarion Fire & Hose Co. No. 1, Clarion EMS, Leadbetter Towing and Mark’s Auto.
Two Accused of
Drug Possession
Two Shippenville residents were accused of possessing drugs and related paraphernalia on Dec. 12 at approximately 9 a.m. along United Drive in Monroe Township.
While conducting an interview with Sara Wright, 21, and Dylan Miles, 24, for an unrelated incident, police said drug paraphernalia was observed in plain sight in a room at Motel 6. Upon further investigation, drugs and additional paraphernalia were allegedly discovered and Wright and Miles were subsequently arrested.
Tractor Trailer
Crash Reported
State police were on the scene of a two-vehicle tractor trailer crash at approximately 10:35 a.m. on Dec. 14 along Interstate 80 West, near mile marker 67.5, in Clarion Township.
According to reports, a 2016 Freightliner semi-truck was following a 2019 Peterbilt semi-truck along I-80 West when debris came off the Peterbilt and struck the windshield of the Freightliner, causing minor damage to the windshield and the passenger-side mirror.
Police said that the Peterbilt was located on South Mechanicsburg Road, off Exit 64, at a clay quarry. The operator reportedly told police that the driver of the Freightliner came up beside his truck, waiving his arms and pointing but he didn’t know what the reason was.
During an interview the same day, the driver of the Freightliner allegedly told police that he followed the Peterbilt on South Mechanicsburg Road until he was unable to continue on the roadway. The driver explained that he was following the Peterbilt along I-80 West when the debris struck his truck.
No further information was provided.
Vehicle Damaged from Falling Truck Debris
A two-vehicle crash reportedly occurred on Dec. 14 at approximately 1:50 p.m. along Interstate 80 West, near mile marker 63.5, in Clarion Township.
While traveling west on I-80, police said a 2017 Honda Pilot sustained damage after debris fell from a 1995 Freightliner tow truck and struck the Pilot’s windshield.
The tow truck was reportedly hauling a damaged semi-truck at the time of the crash and was stopped near mile marker 53.
The driver of the Pilot was advised multiple times to pull over along the shoulder after police contacted the tow truck, but allegedly failed to stop at the nearest location. Damage to the Pilot was never observed by police.
