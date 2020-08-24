CLARION COUNTY
Marriage License
Applications
Jason Allen Renninger, Corsica, and Emily Susanne Slater, Corsica.
Jonah Edward Barnes, Tionesta, and Alana Jane Minich, Lucinda.
Christopher Paul Sipes, New Bethlehem, and Harlee Rose Schreckengost, New Bethlehem.
Nicholas Brady Smith, Leeper, and Kaitlyn Sue Wright, Leeper.
Michael Anthony Sweeney, Upper Chichster, and Debra Jo McCloskey, Upper Chichster
Deeds
Robert D. Coleman Jr. and Charlotte L. Coleman to Matthew J. Coleman, parcel, Limestone Township, $1.
Paul J. Schwabenbauer and Elsie M. Schwabenbauer to Edward Baumcratz and Christine Baumcratz, lot, Farmington Township, $7,000.
Zilla H. Kimmel, Donald S. Kimmel and Doris J. Michaels aka Doris J. Michaels Strange to William L. Henry III and Michelle L. Henry, parcel, Knox Borough, $35,000.
Linda May Byerly to Linda May Schmidt trust, Schmidt Linda May trust and Linda May Bylerly trustee aka Linda May Schmidt trustee, parcel, Farmington Township, $1.
Schmidt Michalkiewicz trust and Linda May Byerly trustee aka Linda May Schmidt trustee to Linda May Schmidt trust, Schmidt Linda May trust and Linda May Byerly trustee aka Linda May Schmidt trustee, parcel, Farmington Township, $1.
Jeradlyne Rambo heirs, David P. Rambo, Paula A. Burnette, Jacqueline Sue Rambo, Heather Lynn Rambo and David Rambo Jr. to David P. Rambo and Michael P. Rambo, lot, Washington Township, $1.
Janis Neely to Allegheny River Family trust, Otto N. Schiberl aka Otto N. Schiberl Jr. and Victoria S. Schiberl, parcel, Foxburg Borough, $500.
Lisa Ann Terwilliger est, Patty Terwilliger exe/est and Patty Terwilliger to Patty Terwilliger, 1/7 int, Perry Township, $1.
Paul E. Shick Sr. est, Paul E. Shick Jr. exe/est, Paul E. Shick trust, Florence J. Shick trust, Paul E. Shick Jr. trustee, Paul E. Shick Jr., Kenneth B. Shick, Debra L. Best and Patricia A. Foust to Paul E. Shick Jr., Sheri K. Shick, Kenneth B. Shick, Debra L. Best and Patricia A. Foust, parcels, Madison Township, $1.
Linda May Schmidt, Linda May Schmidt trust, Linda May Schmidt trustee aka Linda May Byerly Schmidt trustee aka Schmidt Linda May Byerly trustee to Jane C. Price, parcels, Washington Township, $41,000.
Robert Scott Sheffer and Nadine Elaine Sheffer to Christopher S. Myers, parcel, Salem Township, $152,000.
Robert E. Bowersox and Dorothy A. Bowersox to Robert Bowersox family trust and Dorothy Bowersox family trust, parcels, Porter Township, $1.
Loretta Ann McNaughton by agent and Trudy J. Fryer agent to Gina M. Hawk aka Gina M. Chikosky, Jason R. Hawk and Jennifer J. Ashbaugh, tracts, Strattanville Borough, $55,000.
Nancy L. Ganoe to Karla L. Wilson and Samuel B. Wilson, parcels, Clarion Township, $83,088.
C&K Coal Company to Venable Royalty LTD and V2 LP, hydrocarbon, Clarion Township, $1.
Jay M. Weibel and Diana L. Weibel to Jay M. Weibel, Diana L. Weibel and Christopher A. Weibel, parcel, East Brady Borough, $1.
Ross W. Shingledecker and Olivia R. Hindman to Ross W. Shingledecker, tract, Clarion Borough, $1.
C&K Coal Company to Elizabeth M. Gregg, parcel, Licking Township, $2,700.
Paul L. Craig to Jody R. Bowser and Tina D. Bowser, parcels, Madison Twp., $1.
Donald K. Priester and Tonya R. Priester to Derek D. Priester, Delani R. Priester and Doni K. Nicholson, tracts, Madison Township, $1.
Dennis C. Nulph and Barbara J. Nulph to Stephen H. Nulph and Kevin D. Nulph, parcels, Millcreek Township, $1.
Jan T. McMullen and Marilyn K. McMullen to Brandon S. Johnston and Sarah R. Johnston, parcels, Madison Township, $145,000.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY
(Northern Municipalities)
Deeds
Sonny S. Herr to Erica Sellaro, Bradys Bend Township, $115,000.
Roy Calvin McGinnis Home Co., Roy Calvin McGinnis Post 7073 Veterans of Foreign Wars and Parker VFW Post 7073 to Roy Calvin McGinnis Post No. 7073 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Parker City, $1.
C&K Coal Company to Venable Royalty LTD and V2 LP, Redbank Township and Madison Township, $266,821.50.
James A. Taylor and Alice J. Taylor to Jerald Johns and Lorri S. Wildi, Perry Township, $75,000.
Roy Raida to Joseph G. Schwickrath and Loraine S. Schwickrath, Perry Township, $16,001.
James P. Walker aka James Paul Walker and Michelle A. Walker to James P. Walker and Michelle A. Walker, Redbank Township, $1.
Joe J. Kuhns and Verna B. Kuhns to Jake T. Kuhns and Toby J. Kuhns, Wayne Township, $78,000.