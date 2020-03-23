CROSSWORD CLUES

ACROSS

1 Computer language

7 Evaluate

13 Steep gulch

14 Summer top

15 Tear gas target

16 Vinegar bottles

17 Weathervane dir.

18 “She Done — Wrong”

19 Undergrad degs.

22 Mekong native

24 Two of a kind

28 Mdse. bars

29 Stoic founder

30 Ms. Thompson of films

31 Health resort

32 Sharp turn

33 Expert

34 Avis rival

36 — Angeles

38 Halloween creature

39 Per

40 Office fill-in

41 Andy Capp’s quaff

42 Multitude

43 Umbrage

44 Crestfallen

45 Oz. or tsp.

47 Once around the track

50 Without scruple

53 Constructs

57 Coleman lantern part

58 Oolong brewer

59 Outlaw pursuers

60 Military greeting

DOWN

1 Golf score

2 Jackie’s tycoon

3 Sellout letters

4 Camp beds

5 Certain votes

6 Rhine nymph

7 Reaction to pollen

8 Rani’s wear

9 Slouched

10 Dog days in Dijon

11 Treat fractures

12 Almost-grads

19 Shrubbery

20 Attractive quality

21 In short supply

23 Fishing enthusiast

25 One-celled animals (Var.)

26 Old Chevy model

27 Informed on

29 Snore, in cartoons

33 Horned viper

35 Hinders

37 Egg dishes

40 Names

46 Uncle or grandpa

48 General vicinity

49 Bell sound

50 Current meas.

51 Kind of jacket

52 Add- — (extras)

54 Chip in a cellphone

55 Little one

56 Fem. saint

