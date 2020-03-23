CROSSWORD CLUES
ACROSS
1 Computer language
7 Evaluate
13 Steep gulch
14 Summer top
15 Tear gas target
16 Vinegar bottles
17 Weathervane dir.
18 “She Done — Wrong”
19 Undergrad degs.
22 Mekong native
24 Two of a kind
28 Mdse. bars
29 Stoic founder
30 Ms. Thompson of films
31 Health resort
32 Sharp turn
33 Expert
34 Avis rival
36 — Angeles
38 Halloween creature
39 Per
40 Office fill-in
41 Andy Capp’s quaff
42 Multitude
43 Umbrage
44 Crestfallen
45 Oz. or tsp.
47 Once around the track
50 Without scruple
53 Constructs
57 Coleman lantern part
58 Oolong brewer
59 Outlaw pursuers
60 Military greeting
DOWN
1 Golf score
2 Jackie’s tycoon
3 Sellout letters
4 Camp beds
5 Certain votes
6 Rhine nymph
7 Reaction to pollen
8 Rani’s wear
9 Slouched
10 Dog days in Dijon
11 Treat fractures
12 Almost-grads
19 Shrubbery
20 Attractive quality
21 In short supply
23 Fishing enthusiast
25 One-celled animals (Var.)
26 Old Chevy model
27 Informed on
29 Snore, in cartoons
33 Horned viper
35 Hinders
37 Egg dishes
40 Names
46 Uncle or grandpa
48 General vicinity
49 Bell sound
50 Current meas.
51 Kind of jacket
52 Add- — (extras)
54 Chip in a cellphone
55 Little one
56 Fem. saint