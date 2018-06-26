CROSSWORD CLUES
ACROSS
1 Tees and tubes
5 Ersatz chocolate
10 Walk the beat
12 Hairy-chested
13 Tentacle possessors
14 Garage squirter
15 Timber
16 Turtle-to-be
18 Lummox
19 Maui feasts
21 Where Tripoli is
25 Lighthouse light
29 Theater awards
30 Panoramic
32 Engaged in a joust
34 Keep after
35 Slalom trail (2 wds.)
37 Double curves
38 Skedaddle
40 Whey-faced
43 Meter reading
44 Bugged off
48 Automobile trim
50 Bully
52 Applied paint
53 Huarache, e.g.
54 — -toothed tiger
55 Take a break
DOWN
1 Baja fast food
2 Dog in “Beetle Bailey”
3 Cattle mover
4 Sponge up
5 102, to a centurion
6 A Guthrie
7 Costa --
8 Viking name
9 Vereen or Kingsley
10 Wham!
11 “Instead of” word
12 Trends
17 Chatter endlessly
19 Hologram makers
20 Perfumed pouch
21 MGM workplace
22 Long-legged wader
23 Swindle
24 Sherpa sighting
26 Corp. biggies
27 Heavy burden
28 Muse count
31 LP successors
33 Stooped down
36 Parent’s order
39 Resistance units
40 Not so fast!
41 Part of UAE
42 Fa or la
44 Country road
45 Runs its course
46 Royal decree
47 Util. bill
48 Vaccine meas.
49 Sea, to Cousteau
51 Corn serving
