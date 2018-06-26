CROSSWORD CLUES

ACROSS

1 Tees and tubes

5 Ersatz chocolate

10 Walk the beat

12 Hairy-chested

13 Tentacle possessors

14 Garage squirter

15 Timber

16 Turtle-to-be

18 Lummox

19 Maui feasts

21 Where Tripoli is

25 Lighthouse light

29 Theater awards

30 Panoramic

32 Engaged in a joust

34 Keep after

35 Slalom trail (2 wds.)

37 Double curves

38 Skedaddle

40 Whey-faced

43 Meter reading

44 Bugged off

48 Automobile trim

50 Bully

52 Applied paint

53 Huarache, e.g.

54 — -toothed tiger

55 Take a break

DOWN

1 Baja fast food

2 Dog in “Beetle Bailey”

3 Cattle mover

4 Sponge up

5 102, to a centurion

6 A Guthrie

7 Costa --

8 Viking name

9 Vereen or Kingsley

10 Wham!

11 “Instead of” word

12 Trends

17 Chatter endlessly

19 Hologram makers

20 Perfumed pouch

21 MGM workplace

22 Long-legged wader

23 Swindle

24 Sherpa sighting

26 Corp. biggies

27 Heavy burden

28 Muse count

31 LP successors

33 Stooped down

36 Parent’s order

39 Resistance units

40 Not so fast!

41 Part of UAE

42 Fa or la

44 Country road

45 Runs its course

46 Royal decree

47 Util. bill

48 Vaccine meas.

49 Sea, to Cousteau

51 Corn serving

