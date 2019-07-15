CROSSWORD CLUES
ACROSS
1 Make a buzzing sound
5 Hypnotized
10 Goody-goodies
12 Traditional (hyph.)
13 Swiss city
14 Blackboard markers
15 “Puppy Love” singer
16 Colorful carp
18 Qt. fractions
19 “20,000 Leagues” author
21 Virtual
25 Means of escape
29 Bramble (Var.)
30 Choose
32 Egypt’s Anwar --
33 Unmuddled
34 Lulls
37 Linger
38 Titled men
40 Deli units
43 Boot part
44 Furtive sound
48 Fitness
50 String instrument
52 Acquired family (hyph.)
53 Curdled milk
54 Godzilla’s city
55 Pear throwaway
DOWN
1 Small brown bird
2 Big piece
3 The very --!
4 Clergy mem.
5 Snort of disgust
6 Tide type
7 Simpleton
8 Yellowstone sight
9 Hwys.
10 Links org.
11 Behalf
12 Doing great
17 Miner’s load
19 Strong point
20 Puts up
21 TD passers
22 River in Russia
23 Staff member
24 Musical chairs goal
26 Wilcox or Raines
27 Crystal-gazer
28 Disfigure
31 Hear a case
35 Nature trails
36 Ticket office notice
39 Impose taxes
40 One-time late-night host
41 Stop short
42 Do in
44 Comic swamp critter
45 Mumble
46 King’s address
47 Cable channel
48 Extremely popular
49 Pair
51 Winter Games org.