CROSSWORD CLUES

ACROSS

1 Make a buzzing sound

5 Hypnotized

10 Goody-goodies

12 Traditional (hyph.)

13 Swiss city

14 Blackboard markers

15 “Puppy Love” singer

16 Colorful carp

18 Qt. fractions

19 “20,000 Leagues” author

21 Virtual

25 Means of escape

29 Bramble (Var.)

30 Choose

32 Egypt’s Anwar --

33 Unmuddled

34 Lulls

37 Linger

38 Titled men

40 Deli units

43 Boot part

44 Furtive sound

48 Fitness

50 String instrument

52 Acquired family (hyph.)

53 Curdled milk

54 Godzilla’s city

55 Pear throwaway

DOWN

1 Small brown bird

2 Big piece

3 The very --!

4 Clergy mem.

5 Snort of disgust

6 Tide type

7 Simpleton

8 Yellowstone sight

9 Hwys.

10 Links org.

11 Behalf

12 Doing great

17 Miner’s load

19 Strong point

20 Puts up

21 TD passers

22 River in Russia

23 Staff member

24 Musical chairs goal

26 Wilcox or Raines

27 Crystal-gazer

28 Disfigure

31 Hear a case

35 Nature trails

36 Ticket office notice

39 Impose taxes

40 One-time late-night host

41 Stop short

42 Do in

44 Comic swamp critter

45 Mumble

46 King’s address

47 Cable channel

48 Extremely popular

49 Pair

51 Winter Games org.

