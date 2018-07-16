CROSSWORD CLUES
ACROSS
1 Armadillo’s protection
6 Fog or steam
11 Caught
13 Surroundings
14 Venus’ sister
15 Coin-slot word
16 Handy abbr.
17 “Green” prefix
18 EMT’s skill
21 Peace goddess
23 Ms. Hagen
26 Bravo, in Barcelona
27 — de guerre
28 Lions’ quarry
29 Italian entree
31 Blows it
32 Fermi split it
33 Ramp
36 Lox seller
37 — -tzu of the “Tao”
38 Household member
39 Interject
40 Does a horoscope
42 Magazine execs
43 Floor cleaner
44 Sporty truck
46 Convoys
49 Hurried up
53 Fill with fizz
54 “The — Strikes Back”
55 Rodeo noose
56 Register formally
DOWN
1 Pecs’ neighbors
2 — Dawn Chong
3 Exec
4 Type of arch
5 Leasing
6 Country singer — Gill
7 Part of aka
8 Crusty dessert
9 Donne’s “done”
10 Dull routine
12 Easy-care fabric
13 Outward appearance
18 Pina --
19 Coated with metal
20 Auctioned off
22 Online messages
23 Still green
24 Pivoted
25 Valuable qualities
28 Salon supply
30 Pal in Provence
34 Mountains and trees
35 Masquerade gear
40 Terra- --
41 Cathedral part
43 Vegan’s no-no
45 “NBA Friday” broadcaster
46 Remote
47 Luau welcome
48 Geologic division
50 Best-seller
51 Afore
52 Van — Waals force
