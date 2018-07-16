CROSSWORD CLUES

ACROSS

1 Armadillo’s protection

6 Fog or steam

11 Caught

13 Surroundings

14 Venus’ sister

15 Coin-slot word

16 Handy abbr.

17 “Green” prefix

18 EMT’s skill

21 Peace goddess

23 Ms. Hagen

26 Bravo, in Barcelona

27 — de guerre

28 Lions’ quarry

29 Italian entree

31 Blows it

32 Fermi split it

33 Ramp

36 Lox seller

37 — -tzu of the “Tao”

38 Household member

39 Interject

40 Does a horoscope

42 Magazine execs

43 Floor cleaner

44 Sporty truck

46 Convoys

49 Hurried up

53 Fill with fizz

54 “The — Strikes Back”

55 Rodeo noose

56 Register formally

DOWN

1 Pecs’ neighbors

2 — Dawn Chong

3 Exec

4 Type of arch

5 Leasing

6 Country singer — Gill

7 Part of aka

8 Crusty dessert

9 Donne’s “done”

10 Dull routine

12 Easy-care fabric

13 Outward appearance

18 Pina --

19 Coated with metal

20 Auctioned off

22 Online messages

23 Still green

24 Pivoted

25 Valuable qualities

28 Salon supply

30 Pal in Provence

34 Mountains and trees

35 Masquerade gear

40 Terra- --

41 Cathedral part

43 Vegan’s no-no

45 “NBA Friday” broadcaster

46 Remote

47 Luau welcome

48 Geologic division

50 Best-seller

51 Afore

52 Van — Waals force

