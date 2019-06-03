CROSSWORD CLUES
ACROSS
1 Swallow’s cousin
7 Oscar nominees
13 Galahad’s mother
14 Grooming aid
15 Appearance
16 Tossed greens
17 Snitch
18 Hot time in Quebec
19 Tummy muscles
22 Hypotheticals
24 Sweater feature
28 Move along speedily
29 Wildebeests
30 O’Hara estate
31 “Rope-a-dope” boxer
32 Season
33 Theme
34 Veinlike deposits
36 Actress Tyler
38 Wyo. neighbor
39 Suit, for short
40 Descartes’ name
41 Moose
42 Televises
43 Ego companions
44 Home, in the phone book
45 Weight unit
47 Tyson stat
50 Pumpernickel and rye
53 Play the market
57 Melbourne mate
58 Ogled
59 Lingered
60 Optician’s wares
DOWN
1 Drop — — line
2 Capp and Jolson
3 Knock
4 Ticket info
5 Pizarro foe
6 Mesh
7 Gauge
8 Schmooze
9 Special aptitudes
10 Caviar, actually
11 Color of embarrassment
12 Almost-grads
19 Flowering shrub
20 Mississippi city
21 Web expert?
23 Energized
25 Not as hard
26 Baby bed
27 White-water craft
29 Krypton or radon
33 First lady?
35 Rapturous delight
37 Hammer home
40 Got the soap out
46 Comics dog
48 Patella site
49 Hot spot
50 — -relief
51 Road hazard
52 That senora
54 Um cousins
55 Get the drift
56 QB objectives