CROSSWORD CLUES

ACROSS

1 Swallow’s cousin

7 Oscar nominees

13 Galahad’s mother

14 Grooming aid

15 Appearance

16 Tossed greens

17 Snitch

18 Hot time in Quebec

19 Tummy muscles

22 Hypotheticals

24 Sweater feature

28 Move along speedily

29 Wildebeests

30 O’Hara estate

31 “Rope-a-dope” boxer

32 Season

33 Theme

34 Veinlike deposits

36 Actress Tyler

38 Wyo. neighbor

39 Suit, for short

40 Descartes’ name

41 Moose

42 Televises

43 Ego companions

44 Home, in the phone book

45 Weight unit

47 Tyson stat

50 Pumpernickel and rye

53 Play the market

57 Melbourne mate

58 Ogled

59 Lingered

60 Optician’s wares

DOWN

1 Drop — — line

2 Capp and Jolson

3 Knock

4 Ticket info

5 Pizarro foe

6 Mesh

7 Gauge

8 Schmooze

9 Special aptitudes

10 Caviar, actually

11 Color of embarrassment

12 Almost-grads

19 Flowering shrub

20 Mississippi city

21 Web expert?

23 Energized

25 Not as hard

26 Baby bed

27 White-water craft

29 Krypton or radon

33 First lady?

35 Rapturous delight

37 Hammer home

40 Got the soap out

46 Comics dog

48 Patella site

49 Hot spot

50 — -relief

51 Road hazard

52 That senora

54 Um cousins

55 Get the drift

56 QB objectives

Recommended for you

Tags