CROSSWORD CLUES
ACROSS
1 Like London weather
6 Gush
11 Adult
12 Made a salary
13 Come by
14 Prepares cutlets
15 Watchful
16 Kind of cheese
17 Dweeb
18 Half a candy?
19 Stole
23 Shriveled from heat
25 Link
26 Sister of Helios
29 Out of the sack
32 Snoop
33 Embroider, maybe
34 Mosey along
35 Stockholm carrier
36 Salad dressing cheese
38 So be it
40 Org.
41 Nature (pref.)
42 Electrical units
46 Pout
48 Brew tea
49 Brand names
52 Fiesta decor
53 Mexican lizard
54 Forage crop
55 Clapton classic
56 Pulled along
DOWN
1 Aesopian narrative
2 Web-toed mammal
3 Sentinels
4 — one’s teeth
5 Urge
6 Teasdale of poetry
7 Attractive
8 One, to Conchita
9 Fire engine color
10 Six-pointers
11 Complain
12 Poet’s black
16 Returns (2 wds.)
18 Hat feature
20 Excuse me!
21 Gumbo veggie
22 Piano parts
24 Baseball stat
26 Napoleon’s island
27 Fixes a squeak
28 Observes
30 Dagwood’s neighbor boy
31 Before marriage
37 Open a letter
39 Later! (2 wds.)
41 Adamson’s “Born Free” lioness
43 Breathe hard
44 Doled out
45 Rigging support
47 Arm bone
48 Fodder storage
49 Rapper — Kim
50 Famous Khan
51 Pay for
52 Interest amt.