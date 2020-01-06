CROSSWORD CLUES

ACROSS

1 Like London weather

6 Gush

11 Adult

12 Made a salary

13 Come by

14 Prepares cutlets

15 Watchful

16 Kind of cheese

17 Dweeb

18 Half a candy?

19 Stole

23 Shriveled from heat

25 Link

26 Sister of Helios

29 Out of the sack

32 Snoop

33 Embroider, maybe

34 Mosey along

35 Stockholm carrier

36 Salad dressing cheese

38 So be it

40 Org.

41 Nature (pref.)

42 Electrical units

46 Pout

48 Brew tea

49 Brand names

52 Fiesta decor

53 Mexican lizard

54 Forage crop

55 Clapton classic

56 Pulled along

DOWN

1 Aesopian narrative

2 Web-toed mammal

3 Sentinels

4 — one’s teeth

5 Urge

6 Teasdale of poetry

7 Attractive

8 One, to Conchita

9 Fire engine color

10 Six-pointers

11 Complain

12 Poet’s black

16 Returns (2 wds.)

18 Hat feature

20 Excuse me!

21 Gumbo veggie

22 Piano parts

24 Baseball stat

26 Napoleon’s island

27 Fixes a squeak

28 Observes

30 Dagwood’s neighbor boy

31 Before marriage

37 Open a letter

39 Later! (2 wds.)

41 Adamson’s “Born Free” lioness

43 Breathe hard

44 Doled out

45 Rigging support

47 Arm bone

48 Fodder storage

49 Rapper — Kim

50 Famous Khan

51 Pay for

52 Interest amt.

