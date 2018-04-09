CROSSWORD CLUES
ACROSS
1 Catnip and cardamom
6 Inert gas
12 Lunar spacecraft
14 Maria Conchita --
15 No-nos
16 Quenched
17 Teahouse attire
18 Overly glib
19 Thoughtful murmur
21 Apt. units
23 Selfish one
26 Kind of coat
27 Airline ticket word
28 Wild
30 Web addr.
31 Tempe inst.
32 Whisper on stage
33 Churns up
35 Fictional collie
37 — foo yung
38 Disprove
39 USN rank
40 Recent, in combos
41 California’s Big --
42 Passports, etc.
43 Homer-hitter Mel --
44 Anderson Cooper’s channel
46 Cal. rows
48 Crochet project
51 Concert bonus
55 Jacket part
56 Rock band crew member
57 Mull over
58 “Gimme a --!”
DOWN
1 Bowler
2 Pollution org.
3 Hold up
4 Flower of a plant
5 Messy one
6 Padlock partners
7 Raines of old movies
8 Abhors
9 Cuttlefish defense
10 Put into service
11 “The — Squad”
13 First mummy, in myth
19 Submarines
20 Beach near Los Angeles
22 Attacked by a bear
24 Familiarize
25 Gizmo
26 Happy rumble
27 Like the universe
28 Novelties
29 Engineering toy
34 Swayed
36 True, at times
42 — tube
43 A Muppet
45 Basilica area
47 Rounded handle
48 Deadly snake
49 Andy Capp’s wife
50 Ike’s rank
52 Byron work
53 Estuary
54 Cartoon shriek
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.