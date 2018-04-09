CROSSWORD CLUES

ACROSS

1 Catnip and cardamom

6 Inert gas

12 Lunar spacecraft

14 Maria Conchita --

15 No-nos

16 Quenched

17 Teahouse attire

18 Overly glib

19 Thoughtful murmur

21 Apt. units

23 Selfish one

26 Kind of coat

27 Airline ticket word

28 Wild

30 Web addr.

31 Tempe inst.

32 Whisper on stage

33 Churns up

35 Fictional collie

37 — foo yung

38 Disprove

39 USN rank

40 Recent, in combos

41 California’s Big --

42 Passports, etc.

43 Homer-hitter Mel --

44 Anderson Cooper’s channel

46 Cal. rows

48 Crochet project

51 Concert bonus

55 Jacket part

56 Rock band crew member

57 Mull over

58 “Gimme a --!”

DOWN

1 Bowler

2 Pollution org.

3 Hold up

4 Flower of a plant

5 Messy one

6 Padlock partners

7 Raines of old movies

8 Abhors

9 Cuttlefish defense

10 Put into service

11 “The — Squad”

13 First mummy, in myth

19 Submarines

20 Beach near Los Angeles

22 Attacked by a bear

24 Familiarize

25 Gizmo

26 Happy rumble

27 Like the universe

28 Novelties

29 Engineering toy

34 Swayed

36 True, at times

42 — tube

43 A Muppet

45 Basilica area

47 Rounded handle

48 Deadly snake

49 Andy Capp’s wife

50 Ike’s rank

52 Byron work

53 Estuary

54 Cartoon shriek

