CROSSWORD CLUES

ACROSS

1 Not mama

5 Lab pictures (hyph.)

10 Theater

12 Downhill race

13 Achieve

14 Sham

15 Vibrate

16 Fast food chain

18 Kiosk buy, slangily

19 Nursery song

23 Biologist’s eggs

26 Drop — — line

27 Curl

30 Summaries

32 Cognizant

34 Familiar deer

35 One of nine

36 Wolf’s expression

37 Fed. property manager

38 Writer — Tolstoy

39 French composer

42 Travel word

45 Down Under bird

46 Alien spacecraft

50 Appearance

53 Squire around

55 Drowses off

56 Mild

57 Physicist Nikola --

58 Actress Tyne

DOWN

1 Kind of helmet

2 Opposed

3 Variety of onion

4 Mademoiselle’s date

5 Sweater sizes

6 “The Facts of Life” star

7 Styptic

8 “Star Wars” guru

9 Urban haze

10 Raven’s call

11 Often-twisted joints

12 Pet lovers’ grp.

17 Gator Bowl site

20 Foul caller

21 Safari leaders

22 Gape open

23 Royal symbol

24 Young beef

25 Highest point

28 Skiing mecca

29 Sea eagle

31 Not up yet

33 I, to Claudius

35 Put into circulation

37 Chicle product

40 Puts money on

41 New Mexico’s flower

42 Far-flung

43 Dot on the ocean

44 Does a takeoff

47 Thin metal

48 Air France destination

49 Sault — Marie

51 Slippery fish

52 IRS form expert

54 Grassy square

