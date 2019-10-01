CROSSWORD CLUES
ACROSS
1 Not mama
5 Lab pictures (hyph.)
10 Theater
12 Downhill race
13 Achieve
14 Sham
15 Vibrate
16 Fast food chain
18 Kiosk buy, slangily
19 Nursery song
23 Biologist’s eggs
26 Drop — — line
27 Curl
30 Summaries
32 Cognizant
34 Familiar deer
35 One of nine
36 Wolf’s expression
37 Fed. property manager
38 Writer — Tolstoy
39 French composer
42 Travel word
45 Down Under bird
46 Alien spacecraft
50 Appearance
53 Squire around
55 Drowses off
56 Mild
57 Physicist Nikola --
58 Actress Tyne
DOWN
1 Kind of helmet
2 Opposed
3 Variety of onion
4 Mademoiselle’s date
5 Sweater sizes
6 “The Facts of Life” star
7 Styptic
8 “Star Wars” guru
9 Urban haze
10 Raven’s call
11 Often-twisted joints
12 Pet lovers’ grp.
17 Gator Bowl site
20 Foul caller
21 Safari leaders
22 Gape open
23 Royal symbol
24 Young beef
25 Highest point
28 Skiing mecca
29 Sea eagle
31 Not up yet
33 I, to Claudius
35 Put into circulation
37 Chicle product
40 Puts money on
41 New Mexico’s flower
42 Far-flung
43 Dot on the ocean
44 Does a takeoff
47 Thin metal
48 Air France destination
49 Sault — Marie
51 Slippery fish
52 IRS form expert
54 Grassy square