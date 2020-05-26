CROSSWORD CLUES

ACROSS

1 Disordered

6 Western

11 Prized

12 Harley competitor

13 Spews ash

14 Provoke

15 Candy stripers

16 Vaulted recess

17 Unpleasant look

18 Roast beef au --

19 Tijuana locale

23 Pole on a ship

25 Mr. Trebek

26 Go bad

29 Apparent

32 Orange or stock ending

33 Barely get by

34 Became ashen

35 None

36 Swift horse

38 Prof.

40 Broad valley

41 Comedian — Abbott

42 First name in fashion

46 Director — Bunuel

48 Vagabond

49 Favor a motion

52 Joist crosser

53 Revises

54 Crabby

55 “Hasta --!”

56 Way in

DOWN

1 Eva — Saint

2 Dodge

3 Building custodians

4 Hardens, as cement

5 Fabric meas.

6 Boathouse items

7 Protozoan

8 Upsilon preceder

9 Codgers’ queries

10 “The Facts of Life” star

11 Tender meat

12 Barks shrilly

16 Roman emperor Marcus --

18 Island near Borneo

20 Computer pioneer — Turing

21 Luke Skywalker, e.g.

22 Ice skater’s leap

24 Male parent

26 Interpret tea leaves

27 Green pods

28 Wild duck

30 Split

31 Certain NFL scores

37 Feel at home

39 Cruel king

41 Buys at auction

43 “Star Wars” heavy

44 Abrasive material

45 Nimble

47 Reverse

48 Gull relative

49 — Mineo of old films

50 Flightless bird

51 Mediocre grade

52 Ground breaker

