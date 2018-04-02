CROSSWORD CLUES

ACROSS

1 Difficult

5 Pond blossom

10 Dairy-case buy

12 Kind of paste

13 Roll by

14 Tarzan, the --

15 Jaunty

16 Go team!

18 O.T. book

19 Something to sing in

22 Not in the dark

25 Calfless cow

29 Sponsorship

30 Physicist Marie --

32 Regular hangout

33 Select group

34 Roomy sleeve

37 Streamlined

38 Strains oneself

40 Pasture sound

43 Spacewalk, to NASA

44 Tijuana abode

48 Youth stopover

50 Gawked

52 UFO crew

53 Royal residence

54 Intends

55 Red ink

DOWN

1 Golf course component

2 Thickening agent

3 Bursting open

4 Rx givers

5 Cut off branches

6 Shaman’s quest

7 Lacking in excitement

8 Four Corners state

9 Daughter’s brother

10 Uh-huh

11 Garr or Hatcher

12 Lake near Reno

17 Hibachi residue

20 Cuddle

21 Most pleasant

22 Murmur of content

23 Become frayed

24 Water, in Baja

26 Complete (hyph.)

27 Great Lakes port

28 Altar-ation

31 Cartoon mice — and Meek

35 Ice-skating leaps

36 Ore. neighbor

39 Say hoarsely

40 Tree trunk

41 Big continent

42 Pharaoh’s god

45 Graceful steed

46 Minority group

47 Lemony drink

48 Buffet standby

49 USN rank

51 Smidgen

