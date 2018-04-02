CROSSWORD CLUES
ACROSS
1 Difficult
5 Pond blossom
10 Dairy-case buy
12 Kind of paste
13 Roll by
14 Tarzan, the --
15 Jaunty
16 Go team!
18 O.T. book
19 Something to sing in
22 Not in the dark
25 Calfless cow
29 Sponsorship
30 Physicist Marie --
32 Regular hangout
33 Select group
34 Roomy sleeve
37 Streamlined
38 Strains oneself
40 Pasture sound
43 Spacewalk, to NASA
44 Tijuana abode
48 Youth stopover
50 Gawked
52 UFO crew
53 Royal residence
54 Intends
55 Red ink
DOWN
1 Golf course component
2 Thickening agent
3 Bursting open
4 Rx givers
5 Cut off branches
6 Shaman’s quest
7 Lacking in excitement
8 Four Corners state
9 Daughter’s brother
10 Uh-huh
11 Garr or Hatcher
12 Lake near Reno
17 Hibachi residue
20 Cuddle
21 Most pleasant
22 Murmur of content
23 Become frayed
24 Water, in Baja
26 Complete (hyph.)
27 Great Lakes port
28 Altar-ation
31 Cartoon mice — and Meek
35 Ice-skating leaps
36 Ore. neighbor
39 Say hoarsely
40 Tree trunk
41 Big continent
42 Pharaoh’s god
45 Graceful steed
46 Minority group
47 Lemony drink
48 Buffet standby
49 USN rank
51 Smidgen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.