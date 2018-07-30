CROSSWORD CLUES
ACROSS
1 Loose change
6 Reflexive pronoun
12 Install, as a minister
14 Cheekier
15 Fab Four member
16 Nap, in Nogales
17 — the line
18 Yale alumnus
19 Right to decide
21 Marino or Aykroyd
23 Comic bit
26 Ginza money
27 Sea, to Cousteau
28 More than ache
30 Wapiti
31 Build on to
32 “Titanic” award
33 Relieve
35 “I” trouble
37 — — loss for words
38 Listens to
39 After expenses
40 Cave, often
41 AAA suggestion
42 Handy abbr.
43 Perceive
44 Vegas lead-in
46 Fast food acronym
48 Tomato jellies
51 Popsicle flavor
55 Daze
56 Cliffhanger
57 Parking attendants
58 Savalas of “Kojak”
DOWN
1 Part of the ear
2 Iron source
3 Ms. Lupino
4 Dapper
5 Fodder storage
6 Peer Gynt creator
7 Industry, plus
8 Winter getabouts
9 Newspaper execs
10 Hire out
11 Brother’s title
13 Had occasion for
19 Merchant
20 Short sock
22 Burning with desire
24 Pinball palace
25 Chin tuft
26 --, right!
27 Flowery months
28 Honk the horn
29 Fiber source
34 “Sweet --” (quartet tune)
36 Sticky-footed lizards
42 Hairpin curves
43 False alarm
45 S&L deposit
47 Fuss and fume
48 Dune buggy kin
49 Madrid Mrs.
50 Comrade
52 Zilch
53 Hoedown honey
54 England’s Isle of --
