CROSSWORD CLUES

ACROSS

1 Loose change

6 Reflexive pronoun

12 Install, as a minister

14 Cheekier

15 Fab Four member

16 Nap, in Nogales

17 — the line

18 Yale alumnus

19 Right to decide

21 Marino or Aykroyd

23 Comic bit

26 Ginza money

27 Sea, to Cousteau

28 More than ache

30 Wapiti

31 Build on to

32 “Titanic” award

33 Relieve

35 “I” trouble

37 — — loss for words

38 Listens to

39 After expenses

40 Cave, often

41 AAA suggestion

42 Handy abbr.

43 Perceive

44 Vegas lead-in

46 Fast food acronym

48 Tomato jellies

51 Popsicle flavor

55 Daze

56 Cliffhanger

57 Parking attendants

58 Savalas of “Kojak”

DOWN

1 Part of the ear

2 Iron source

3 Ms. Lupino

4 Dapper

5 Fodder storage

6 Peer Gynt creator

7 Industry, plus

8 Winter getabouts

9 Newspaper execs

10 Hire out

11 Brother’s title

13 Had occasion for

19 Merchant

20 Short sock

22 Burning with desire

24 Pinball palace

25 Chin tuft

26 --, right!

27 Flowery months

28 Honk the horn

29 Fiber source

34 “Sweet --” (quartet tune)

36 Sticky-footed lizards

42 Hairpin curves

43 False alarm

45 S&L deposit

47 Fuss and fume

48 Dune buggy kin

49 Madrid Mrs.

50 Comrade

52 Zilch

53 Hoedown honey

54 England’s Isle of --

