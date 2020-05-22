CROSSWORD CLUES
ACROSS
1 Disordered
6 Western
11 Prized
12 Harley competitor
13 Spews ash
14 Provoke
15 Candy stripers
16 Vaulted recess
17 Unpleasant look
18 Roast beef au --
19 Tijuana locale
23 Pole on a ship
25 Mr. Trebek
26 Go bad
29 Apparent
32 Orange or stock ending
33 Barely get by
34 Became ashen
35 None
36 Swift horse
38 Prof.
40 Broad valley
41 Comedian -- Abbott
42 First name in fashion
46 Director -- Bunuel
48 Vagabond
49 Favor a motion
52 Joist crosser
53 Revises
54 Crabby
55 "Hasta --!"
56 Way in
DOWN
1 Eva -- Saint
2 Dodge
3 Building custodians
4 Hardens, as cement
5 Fabric meas.
6 Boathouse items
7 Protozoan
8 Upsilon preceder
9 Codgers' queries
10 "The Facts of Life" star
11 Tender meat
12 Barks shrilly
16 Roman emperor Marcus --
18 Island near Borneo
20 Computer pioneer -- Turing
21 Luke Skywalker, e.g.
22 Ice skater's leap
24 Male parent
26 Interpret tea leaves
27 Green pods
28 Wild duck
30 Split
31 Certain NFL scores
37 Feel at home
39 Cruel king
41 Buys at auction
43 "Star Wars" heavy
44 Abrasive material
45 Nimble
47 Reverse
48 Gull relative
49 -- Mineo of old films
50 Flightless bird
51 Mediocre grade
52 Ground breaker