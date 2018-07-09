CROSSWORD CLUES

ACROSS

1 Chooser’s word

6 Drips

11 Chewing gum base

12 Gleeful cry

13 Soup legume

14 Acclimate

15 Tech talk

16 “The Mammoth Hunters” writer

17 Profound

18 California’s Big --

19 Prefix for “all”

23 Na+ and Cl-

25 Happy

26 Dune buggy kin

29 Weather alert

32 Be supine

33 Sign before Virgo

34 Shopping --

35 Windy City trains

36 Woody’s son

38 Corn Belt state

40 In — (as found)

41 “ — Rheingold”

42 Take on cargo

46 Cel character

48 Reef builder

49 Middle Earth denizen

52 Throat feature

53 Is of benefit

54 Dr. Scholl product

55 Jim- --

56 Shaggy flower

DOWN

1 Yonder

2 Pivot

3 Tentacle possessors

4 Skirt vent

5 Lamprey

6 Trevi Fountain coins

7 Novel closer

8 Parrot

9 Follett of thrillers

10 Hardened, as cement

11 Dressed

12 Part of BYOB

16 Mozart, for one

18 Click

20 Marseilles Ms.

21 Picture holder

22 Caesar’s worst day

24 Startled cries

26 Woeful word

27 Hatcher or Garr

28 Bit of a shock

30 Corp. biggies

31 Wield an ax

37 Buy at auction

39 Maria Conchita --

41 Periods

43 Fiery job

44 Diurnal

45 “Vogue” rival

47 Too suave

48 Pine product

49 Once possessed

50 Eggs

51 Outlaw

52 Gratuity

