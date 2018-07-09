CROSSWORD CLUES
ACROSS
1 Chooser’s word
6 Drips
11 Chewing gum base
12 Gleeful cry
13 Soup legume
14 Acclimate
15 Tech talk
16 “The Mammoth Hunters” writer
17 Profound
18 California’s Big --
19 Prefix for “all”
23 Na+ and Cl-
25 Happy
26 Dune buggy kin
29 Weather alert
32 Be supine
33 Sign before Virgo
34 Shopping --
35 Windy City trains
36 Woody’s son
38 Corn Belt state
40 In — (as found)
41 “ — Rheingold”
42 Take on cargo
46 Cel character
48 Reef builder
49 Middle Earth denizen
52 Throat feature
53 Is of benefit
54 Dr. Scholl product
55 Jim- --
56 Shaggy flower
DOWN
1 Yonder
2 Pivot
3 Tentacle possessors
4 Skirt vent
5 Lamprey
6 Trevi Fountain coins
7 Novel closer
8 Parrot
9 Follett of thrillers
10 Hardened, as cement
11 Dressed
12 Part of BYOB
16 Mozart, for one
18 Click
20 Marseilles Ms.
21 Picture holder
22 Caesar’s worst day
24 Startled cries
26 Woeful word
27 Hatcher or Garr
28 Bit of a shock
30 Corp. biggies
31 Wield an ax
37 Buy at auction
39 Maria Conchita --
41 Periods
43 Fiery job
44 Diurnal
45 “Vogue” rival
47 Too suave
48 Pine product
49 Once possessed
50 Eggs
51 Outlaw
52 Gratuity
