CROSSWORD CLUES
ACROSS
1 Extremist sect
5 Roman historian
9 Mr. Damone
12 Pittsburgh river
13 Liniment target
14 Gladiator’s hello
15 Magnificence
16 Went flat
18 Bought some stuff
20 Oater extras
21 Guided
22 “The,” to Wolfgang
23 Greek epic poet
26 Shoe sizes
29 Language suffix
30 “Once — a Time”
32 Last word
34 Fr. miss
36 Abominable Snowman
38 Baja gold
39 Furry swimmers
41 Microsurgery tool
43 Step on it
44 Go-aheads
45 Parking attendant
48 Fair treatment
52 Make too warm
54 Sooner city
55 Charged particle
56 Bahrain VIP
57 Hayworth of old movies
58 Molecular bio. topic
59 Run the show
60 Flower holder
DOWN
1 Ticket-givers
2 Klutz’s cry (hyph.)
3 Airport vehicle
4 Fall
5 Put cargo on board
6 Frosted a cake
7 Channels 2-13
8 Barked
9 Dye vessels
10 Currier’s partner
11 Grant
17 Major artery
19 Pizarro’s conquest
22 Force
23 Skirt bottom
24 King Harald’s capital
25 Liquefy
26 Misfortunes
27 Med. plans
28 Dried up
31 Ceremonial fire
33 Postal creed word
35 Outer space
37 Sorts
40 One or the other
42 Fall blooms
44 Outlandish
45 Emptiness
46 Cosmetics brand
47 Actress — Olin
48 Slammer
49 J in JFK
50 Commend
51 Wax-coated cheese
53 Outback bird