CROSSWORD CLUES

ACROSS

1 Extremist sect

5 Roman historian

9 Mr. Damone

12 Pittsburgh river

13 Liniment target

14 Gladiator’s hello

15 Magnificence

16 Went flat

18 Bought some stuff

20 Oater extras

21 Guided

22 “The,” to Wolfgang

23 Greek epic poet

26 Shoe sizes

29 Language suffix

30 “Once — a Time”

32 Last word

34 Fr. miss

36 Abominable Snowman

38 Baja gold

39 Furry swimmers

41 Microsurgery tool

43 Step on it

44 Go-aheads

45 Parking attendant

48 Fair treatment

52 Make too warm

54 Sooner city

55 Charged particle

56 Bahrain VIP

57 Hayworth of old movies

58 Molecular bio. topic

59 Run the show

60 Flower holder

DOWN

1 Ticket-givers

2 Klutz’s cry (hyph.)

3 Airport vehicle

4 Fall

5 Put cargo on board

6 Frosted a cake

7 Channels 2-13

8 Barked

9 Dye vessels

10 Currier’s partner

11 Grant

17 Major artery

19 Pizarro’s conquest

22 Force

23 Skirt bottom

24 King Harald’s capital

25 Liquefy

26 Misfortunes

27 Med. plans

28 Dried up

31 Ceremonial fire

33 Postal creed word

35 Outer space

37 Sorts

40 One or the other

42 Fall blooms

44 Outlandish

45 Emptiness

46 Cosmetics brand

47 Actress — Olin

48 Slammer

49 J in JFK

50 Commend

51 Wax-coated cheese

53 Outback bird

