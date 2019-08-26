CROSSWORD CLUES
ACROSS
1 Cooking spray brand
4 Converse
8 Dow Jones fig.
11 Galleon cargo
12 Sapporo sashes
13 Lather
15 First aid box
16 Free pass
17 Grind down
18 Boorish one
20 Put up clapboards
21 Fleming of spydom
23 Popular dog name
24 Release money
27 Fuel cartel
29 Cosmo or GQ
32 Hosp. workers
33 Vitality
34 Rage
35 Make inquiry
36 Scratch out a living
37 App buyer
38 Man, once
39 Bolted
40 Travel far and wide
41 Hirt and Pacino
42 Time divs.
44 — nova
47 More than willing
51 Out callers
52 “Waterloo” pop group
55 Malt brew
56 Armor-breaking weapon
57 Like the Piper
58 Ego ending
59 Scoundrel
60 England’s Blair
61 Born as
DOWN
1 Very slow
2 Diva’s melody
3 Butterfly kin
4 Hot drink
5 Cable network
6 Point
7 Cookbook amt.
8 Stick on
9 Nullify
10 Stiff wind
14 Glove sz.
19 Lubricates
20 Dry, as champagne
22 Works of fiction
23 Cure
24 Reveal indiscreetly
25 Lhasa --
26 Black as night
28 Walleyed fish
29 Japanese soup
30 Land measure
31 Bug
37 Cato’s bear
39 Spring training loc.
41 Valuable holding
43 Prepared
44 Mooch
45 Actor Sharif
46 Pet lovers’ grp.
48 Profit
49 Threat ender
50 Nerve network
52 Pertinent
53 Library sect.
54 Affleck or Stiller