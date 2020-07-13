CROSSWORD CLUES

ACROSS

1 Make yarn

5 Becomes conscious

10 Conjectured

12 Actress — Ryder

13 Plexiglass brand

14 Realize

15 Was, to Ovid

16 Andy Gump’s spouse

18 Conclude

19 Read intently

21 “The Prisoner of --”

25 Traditional sayings

29 Dorm climbers

30 Pastry cook

32 Yearns

33 Lamb’s cry

34 Bemoan

37 Chili server

38 Jousting weapon

40 Univ. credits

43 Utmost degree

44 Group of quail

48 Taipei locale

50 Orbit extreme

52 Disgrace

53 Landlord’s need

54 Dexterous

55 Dry watercourse

DOWN

1 Boot jingler

2 Type size

3 — — for the money

4 After expenses

5 Sense of humor

6 Feed the kitty

7 Zen question

8 Novelist — Bagnold

9 — Juan Capistrano

10 Bullfight yell

11 Floor model

12 Decreased gradually

17 401(k) cousin

19 Lot

20 Putter with

21 Energy

22 Harm

23 Actress — Foch

24 Form an opinion

26 Lavish party

27 Scraped by

28 Close tightly

31 I-90

35 Long-term babysitter

36 Cable network

39 Exchange pleasantries

40 Ranch worker

41 Of frequent occurrence

42 Barter

44 — fide

45 Major Hoople’s exclamation

46 Start of a famous boast

47 Up till now

48 Pablo’s aunt

49 Oz. or tsp.

51 Church seat

