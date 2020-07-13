CROSSWORD CLUES
ACROSS
1 Make yarn
5 Becomes conscious
10 Conjectured
12 Actress — Ryder
13 Plexiglass brand
14 Realize
15 Was, to Ovid
16 Andy Gump’s spouse
18 Conclude
19 Read intently
21 “The Prisoner of --”
25 Traditional sayings
29 Dorm climbers
30 Pastry cook
32 Yearns
33 Lamb’s cry
34 Bemoan
37 Chili server
38 Jousting weapon
40 Univ. credits
43 Utmost degree
44 Group of quail
48 Taipei locale
50 Orbit extreme
52 Disgrace
53 Landlord’s need
54 Dexterous
55 Dry watercourse
DOWN
1 Boot jingler
2 Type size
3 — — for the money
4 After expenses
5 Sense of humor
6 Feed the kitty
7 Zen question
8 Novelist — Bagnold
9 — Juan Capistrano
10 Bullfight yell
11 Floor model
12 Decreased gradually
17 401(k) cousin
19 Lot
20 Putter with
21 Energy
22 Harm
23 Actress — Foch
24 Form an opinion
26 Lavish party
27 Scraped by
28 Close tightly
31 I-90
35 Long-term babysitter
36 Cable network
39 Exchange pleasantries
40 Ranch worker
41 Of frequent occurrence
42 Barter
44 — fide
45 Major Hoople’s exclamation
46 Start of a famous boast
47 Up till now
48 Pablo’s aunt
49 Oz. or tsp.
51 Church seat