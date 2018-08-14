CROSSWORD CLUES
ACROSS
1 Turn topsy-turvy
6 Won every game
11 Shrewd
12 40 winks
13 Says something
14 Fly by
15 Vogue
16 Beat the rap
17 Tarzan’s title
18 Path to satori
19 Sea eagle
23 Montand of the movies
25 Street disorder
26 Big bankroll
29 Place for a grill
32 Nipped
33 Yale alumnus
34 Travels on snow
35 Tijuana “Mrs.”
36 Gyro filler
38 Don Juan
40 “Instead of” word
41 The works
42 Empty
46 Optimistic
48 Diadem
49 Prepares to sail
52 Easy gallop
53 Skillful
54 Emphasis
55 On edge
56 Not here
DOWN
1 Infra opposite
2 Dwindle, with “out”
3 Smoothly
4 Brain, maybe
5 AMA members
6 Window part
7 Flimsier
8 Psychic power
9 Qt. fractions
10 — kwon do
11 Winsome
12 Mr. Connery of film
16 Like some winds
18 Fanatic’s feeling
20 Curved bones
21 Roulette choice
22 “Butch Cassidy” role
24 FDR had three
26 Healthy
27 Jai --
28 Stop on a --
30 Goddess’ statue
31 Columbus campus
37 Beasts of burden
39 Show plainly
41 D.A. backup
43 Cowboy flick
44 Papas or Dunne
45 Flit about
47 Garfield’s victim
48 Dashboard gadget
49 Flutter, as eyelashes
50 Keats opus
51 Prince Val’s son
52 Ailurophobe’s fear
