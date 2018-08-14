CROSSWORD CLUES

ACROSS

1 Turn topsy-turvy

6 Won every game

11 Shrewd

12 40 winks

13 Says something

14 Fly by

15 Vogue

16 Beat the rap

17 Tarzan’s title

18 Path to satori

19 Sea eagle

23 Montand of the movies

25 Street disorder

26 Big bankroll

29 Place for a grill

32 Nipped

33 Yale alumnus

34 Travels on snow

35 Tijuana “Mrs.”

36 Gyro filler

38 Don Juan

40 “Instead of” word

41 The works

42 Empty

46 Optimistic

48 Diadem

49 Prepares to sail

52 Easy gallop

53 Skillful

54 Emphasis

55 On edge

56 Not here

DOWN

1 Infra opposite

2 Dwindle, with “out”

3 Smoothly

4 Brain, maybe

5 AMA members

6 Window part

7 Flimsier

8 Psychic power

9 Qt. fractions

10 — kwon do

11 Winsome

12 Mr. Connery of film

16 Like some winds

18 Fanatic’s feeling

20 Curved bones

21 Roulette choice

22 “Butch Cassidy” role

24 FDR had three

26 Healthy

27 Jai --

28 Stop on a --

30 Goddess’ statue

31 Columbus campus

37 Beasts of burden

39 Show plainly

41 D.A. backup

43 Cowboy flick

44 Papas or Dunne

45 Flit about

47 Garfield’s victim

48 Dashboard gadget

49 Flutter, as eyelashes

50 Keats opus

51 Prince Val’s son

52 Ailurophobe’s fear

